Pioneering Influencer Degree Launched By Irish University

A university in Ireland has announced a new course that reflects a growing trend around the world that shapes people’s opinions and decisions.
South East Technological University (SETU) has announced the launch of Ireland’s inaugural degree in influencing. This unique Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation and Social Media will commence at SETU Carlow from September next year, writes the Irish Examiner.
Dr Eleanor O’Leary, a Lecturer in Media and Communications at SETU Carlow, spoke to Irish media about the diverse career prospects this degree offers.
‘Lots of people end up working and collaborating with brands, they could be self-employed as an influencer, or they could go in and work with a company or organisation as a content creator,’ she stated. This programme integrates existing media, PR, and marketing skills, but also explores new territories.
Dr O’Leary highlighted the significant growth of the influencer industry, which has doubled in value since 2019, reaching an estimated ‘€14 billion to €16 billion globally.’
SETU has a history of offering degrees in the digital media domain. ‘We saw this as adding on to what we already offered in that space and also we had done a number of summer schools in the area of digital skills called “The Digital Hustle,”‘ she explained.
The programme is designed to furnish students with a distinctive array of skills crucial for excelling in influencing. O’Leary intimated that many young people are highly adept at social media.
However, the aim was to incorporate elements like business acumen and knowledge, fostering the development of individuals and contributing to their personal growth. The course encompasses modules in creative and content writing, creative video production, and storytelling, coupled with technical proficiencies such as video and audio editing.
Dr O’Leary emphasised the importance of professional skills in crisis management and proficiency in using different platforms. These will be integral parts of the four-year syllabus. The degree is designed to address the growing interest in this field from both students and employers, preparing the youth to become adept in this evolving industry.
