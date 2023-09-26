Renfe To Add Two More Trains Daily Between Malaga And Barcelona Offering 12,000 Seats Weekly

By Chris King • 26 September 2023 • 18:11

Image of AVE trains in Barcelona. Credit: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

RENFE announced this Tuesday, September 26, that it will increase the number of AVE trains connecting the cities of Malaga and Barcelona.

From October 17, two more daily trains will be put into operation. One will depart from Malaga at 8:30 am, and the other from Barcelona at 3:15 pm.

As highlighted in a statement from the Spanish train operator, these new services bring the total number of AVE trains running on lines between the two cities to four daily, with two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

All AVE services between Malaga and Barcelona will be operated from mid-October with trains of the 103 series, which offer a greater capacity than the current ones.

A total of 12,000 seats will be available weekly

With this increase in trains and seats, the weekly journeys between Malaga and Barcelona will offer travellers a total of 12,000 seats, compared to the current 5,000.

There will also be an adaptation of the timetables on AVE trains between Malaga and Barcelona from October 17. This will be implemented once the work to waterproof the decks of nine viaducts in the province of Cordoba has been completed.

The project is part of the comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the high-speed line that ADIF – the Spanish Railway Infrastructure Administrator – is carrying out.

Tickets for the new services from October 17 can be purchased in advance until next December and can be consulted via Renfe’s usual channels.

Renfe transported 1,800 dogs in its first year of service

According to the company, Renfe has transported nearly 1,800 large dogs, weighing up to 40 kilograms, on certain trains since it launched the ‘Large Pet Project’ on September 12 last year. It has also renewed its agreement with Nestlé-Purina.

Specifically, the collaboration between the two companies allows dogs and their owners to travel on board trains in the ‘most pleasant’ way. The Nestlé-Purina travel guide with good practices is available for this purpose.

Renfe’s ‘Friendly Transport Service’ for dogs up to 40 kilos is available on selected AVE trains on the lines connecting Madrid-Barcelona, Madrid-Málaga, Madrid-Alicante and Madrid-València.

The travel conditions remain the same: one large dog per passenger is allowed, with a maximum of two dogs per train, in a single carriage and always in a fixed space of two specific seats.

This does not affect the number of pets weighing less than 10 kilos travelling in a carrier on the train. Guinea pigs, hamsters and rabbits have also recently been added to the pets allowed on the trains, reinforcing Renfe’s commitment to pet travel.