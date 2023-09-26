Restrictions On Drinking Water

By Kevin Fraser • 26 September 2023 • 17:25

Water restrictions in Estepona

ESTEPONA COUNCIL has published a a series of recommendations to reduce drinking water demand by at least 10 per cent, following guidelines of the Special Drought Plan.

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has signed a municipal ordinance adopting a series of measures aimed at reducing the demand for urban drinking water supply starting on October 1.

Due to the scarcity of water resources for the supply of the Western Costa del Sol, and with the aim of guaranteeing the supply to the population, the use of drinking water is prohibited in the following cases: irrigation of golf courses, refilling private swimming pools, washing cars outside authorised establishments, ornamental fountains that do not have a closed water circuit, use of public showers and any other non-essential use.

The Town Council is going to do its bit by reducing the frequency of:

Limiting the watering of gardens, parks or green areas, both public and private, to a maximum of three days per week.

Those public green areas that have an alternative irrigation network of recycled or raw water will make use of it.

Public and private roads will be washed with non-potable water from wells, except for the use of pressure washers with sprayers (for sanitary reasons).

In order to guarantee these saving measures, the maximum collaboration of the urbanisations and residents is requested, and an awareness campaign will be launched shortly on social networks and public media. Likewise, all those living in the municipality, as well as those responsible for public and private facilities, are asked to make responsible, supportive and efficient use of drinking water, checking for possible leaks and avoiding unnecessary water consumption, such as turning off the main water supply tap in homes and facilities at times or during periods when they are not occupied.

The order will remain in force indefinitely or until the drought situation is declared to be over. Monitoring and evaluation of the measures, will be continuous, and other more restrictive measures may be taken depending on the evolution of the drought situation.