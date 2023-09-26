Temperatures In Spain Will Remain Higher Than Normal As September Ends And October Begins

By Chris King • 26 September 2023 • 23:37

THE month of October is forecast to arrive in Spain with temperatures above those normal for the time of year.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, from Thursday, September 28 through to October 2, most of the country can look forward to the type of heat that normally occurs in the summer months.

A warning for exceptionally high temperatures continuing until the early part of next week was issued this Tuesday, September 26. It predicted that values would reach their peak on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with widespread maximums above 32ºC, exceeding 36ºC in the Guadalquivir Valley.

Wednesday, September 27

A new Atlantic front will leave cloudy skies in the extreme northwest of the mainland on Wednesday, with a low probability of rainfall in the northwest of Galicia, although they will be somewhat more likely around Fisterra.

In the rest of the mainland and the Balearic archipelago, slightly cloudy skies with high clouds will predominate, with intervals of low morning clouds in the Mediterranean area, the Ebro, and the northeast of the Northern plateau.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals are likely in the north and slightly cloudy in the south, without ruling out some weak and scattered rain on the island of La Palma.

The formation of morning mists or fog banks is likely in the interior southeast and they are not ruled out in the lower and upper Ebro, Ampurdán and areas of Asturias and Galicia.

Maximum temperatures will rise in the Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro, Ibérica and Girona. There will be few changes in the rest or in the minimums.

Thursday, September 28

Stable weather with slightly cloudy skies or high clouds will prevail across the mainland and the Balearic Islands on Thursday.

Intervals of low morning clouds could be scattered in the Mediterranean area and northeast of the Northern plateau.

Western Galicia will experience cloudy skies, and weak rainfall is not ruled out, somewhat more likely in the Fisterra area.

The Canary Islands can expect cloudy skies in the north and slightly cloudy or with some cloudy intervals in the south. There is a low probability of weak and scattered rainfall on the western islands.

Temperatures will tend to decrease in the north of Castilla y León, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Rioja and Navarra, as well as in the Canary archipelago.

Values will tend to increase in the rest of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, with Sevilla reaching 35ºC. Minimum temperatures will be more pronounced in Galicia as will the maximums in the southwest. No big changes are expected in the rest of the country.

Friday, September 29

Stable weather will again prevail with slightly cloudy skies or high clouds on Friday, with intervals of scattered low morning clouds in the Mediterranean area and in the west and north of Galicia. Intervals of low clouds could also occur in the Cantabrian area during the day.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals are forecast to start the day, with increasing medium and high cloudiness during the day, leaving the skies cloudy. Showers in the interior of Tenerife are not ruled out.

There could be probable morning mists or fog banks scattered in Galicia and, with low probability, in the Mediterranean area, along with haze in the easternmost islands of the Canary Islands.

Maximum temperatures will decrease slightly in the Cantabrian area and will tend to increase in the rest of the mainland and in the archipelagos, more markedly in the western half of the peninsula.

Values will be above normal for the time of year, with Cordoba predicted to reach 38ºC. Few changes are expected in the minimums, although they will have a tendency to rise slightly.

Saturday, September 30

Saturday will bring stable and dry weather across the mainland and the Balearic Islands, with a predominance of slightly cloudy skies or high clouds. Low morning and scattered cloudiness is expected in areas of the northern third and the Mediterranean area.

In the Canary Islands, intervals of clouds are expected, with daytime cloudiness in the interior of Tenerife. An isolated shower on Teide is not ruled out either.

There will be probable morning fog or mist in the interior of Galicia and the Cantabrian area, as well as in the Balearic Islands, along with the Ebro and Murcia.

Temperatures will tend to increase in the Canary Islands, somewhat more in the midlands, and in the northwest third of the mainland.

There will be no big changes in the rest although values will be clearly higher than normal ​​for the time of season in most regions, with Sevilla probably reaching 38ºC.

Sunday, October 1

The first day of October will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, and no rain in the mainland or the Balearic Islands. Some intervals of low morning clouds are expected in the Cantabrian area and the Mediterranean.

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the country, except in Extremadura where they will tend to drop slightly. Sevilla once again could see 38ºC, with a possible 36ºC in Murcia.

However, they will remain above normal values ​​for the time in general. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out in the interior of Tenerife, where temperatures will also rise above normal values.

Dry weather will continue in most of the territory for the next few days of October although the experts do not rule out the return of the rain to the Cantabrian area on Monday 2, which could spread to the Pyrenean area and northern Catalonia.

Temperatures will begin to drop generally in the mainland and the Balearic Islands, although they will again remain above the normal values.