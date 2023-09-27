83-Year-Old Ringo In Onstage Fall

By John Ensor • 27 September 2023 • 17:29

Music Legend: Ringo Starr. Credit: RingoStarrMusic/X

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr hit the stage, literally, at a recent concert.

The incident unfolded last week at the Rio Rancho Events Centre in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band were delivering a lively performance, according to a report from TMZ.

On-Stage Tumble

While wrapping up the show with the encore, ‘Give Peace A Chance’, the former Beatles drummer, aged 83, experienced an unexpected fall. After a brief pause, Ringo hurried back to the stage, only to trip and land on the floor.

A video shared by American media showcased the moment, revealing that the musician managed to maintain his composure and swiftly got back on his feet.

Light-Hearted Recovery

‘I fell over to tell you that,’ Ringo quipped, following a chorus of ‘give peace a chance’, which highlighted his sense of humour and the ability to make light of the situation. Despite the fall, he appeared unharmed and continued to the microphone to sing. After a few verses, he exited the stage before the conclusion of the song.

Unwavering Performance

Prior to the unexpected mishap, Ringo and his band had entertained the audience for approximately two hours. The concert featured a mix of Starr’s solo work and a selection of Beatles hits, including ‘A Little Help From My Friends’. The remainder of the concert proceeded smoothly, with no further incidents reported.

Ringo’s Tour Continues

As of now, there are no signs that Ringo Starr’s tumble will have any impact on his ongoing tour, scheduled to conclude on October 13.

Fans of the iconic drummer can rest assured that the show will go on, and Ringo Starr, falls and all, remains a symbol of enduring inspiration in the music industry.

At 83, Sir Ringo is one of two remaining Beatles still alive alongside Sir Paul McCartney who is 81.