By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 9:30

Thomas Frank has rubbished talk about him wanting to sell Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target, Ivan Toney.

Despite not even kicking a ball in the Premier League this season, Toney has become one of the most discussed players in England over the past two weeks since his manager, Frank, went on Sky Sports to talk about him.

During a segment of Monday Night Football with Jamie Carragher, Frank admitted that Brentford were indeed a selling club, but only for the right price and since then, several clubs have been linked with a move for the England international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Arsenal and Chelsea have been asked to stay informed and up to date with Toney and his availability if Brentford decides they wish to sell the striker, although that likely won’t come until next summer.

Frank Eager To Keep Hold Of Ivan Toney

Having supported Toney through this period of his career thats’s seen him banned for breaching the FA’s gambling and betting rules, it would be a major kick in the teeth for him to then ditch them in January.

However, given that he’s already changed agents in recent times, it would be unrealistic for Brentford and their fans to not think he has at least one eye on a move away before the start of next season given his ability and the calibre of clubs interested in him.

🗣 "The only thing I'm focusing on is the game tomorrow." Thomas Frank on speculations of an Arsenal bid for Ivan Toney in January 👀 pic.twitter.com/lfzOvwObkY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 26, 2023

Frank has felt the need to come out and speak about Toney during his pre-match press conference and insisted that he certainly does not wish to lose his talented striker any time soon.

He said: “We prepare for transfer windows ahead. We are prepared in any position if something should happen. Let’s see.

Chelsea And Arsenal Remain interested in Toney

“I don’t want to sell him. I want my best players. I say ‘don’t sell him’. Ivan is a world-class player so why should we sell a world-class player?

“I want him to play here for the rest of his contract but that’s not up to me to decide.”

So, while it looks as though Frank is already resigned to losing the player, he absolutely does not want to lose him in the near future, which could force both Chelsea and Arsenal to revise their transfer plans and look elsewhere if they are going to be priced out of a possible move for the former Newcastle United man.