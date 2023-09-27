Netfix Review: Check Out The Trailer For Romantic Comedy ‘Love Is In The Air’ Which Premieres This Week

By Chris King • 27 September 2023 • 5:00

Image of Netflix and a remote control. Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com

NETFLIX continues to add new series and films to its streaming collection as September draws to a close.

Love Is In The Air – Premieres on Thursday, September 28

Described by the streaming giant as a charming, heartfelt romantic comedy, this latest offering revolves around a fiercely independent seaplane pilot who is fighting to keep her family business afloat. She subsequently falls for a man who has been sent to ground her operation forever.

The film stars the 38-year-old Australian singer and actress Delta Goodrem in the role of Dana. Kylie Minogue’s ex Joshua Sasse plays the English businessman who initially arrives on the scene with the intention of putting Dana’s small airline out of business.

Directed by directed by Adrian Powers, the film was shot on location in Queensland’s picturesque Whitsundays islands.

Love Is In The Air is one of four Australian offerings coming new to Netflix. The set of four includes two series and a documentary.

Desert King – still in production

Desert King revolves around the lives of traditional landowners, cowboys and desert gangsters, and billionaire miners, as they battle over a a cattle station the size of Wales.

Billed as an ‘Outback Western’, the series was created by Ben Davies and Tim Lee. It was directed by Greg McLean with Paul Ranford producing. Ben Davies, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson were involved as executive producers.

The Survivors – still in production

Set in a Tasmanian seaside town, The Survivors was adapted from the crime mystery novel of the same name, penned by the Australian author Jane Harper.

The townsfolk are struggling to come to terms with the death of three young members of its community during a huge storm. They are suffering from grief and guilt as a result. The series was made by Tony Ayres Productions, part of Universal International Studios, and a division of Universal Studio Group.

Onefour: Against All Odds – coming soon

This docu-film was directed by Gabriel Gasparinatos and produced by Entropico and Stranger Than Fiction.

It explores the controversy surrounding a group of Sydney-based, Pacific Islanders who formed Onefour, the Australian drill rap group.

Regarded by many as the pioneers of drill music in Australia, they had a string of viral singles in 2019. The group was heavily stigmatised by its association with Western Sydney’s criminal and gang culture.

As a result, they became a target of alleged police persecution. Due to concerns that their music would incite violence, their sold-out national tour was eventually shut down by a police task force.

Since its inception, the group has been plagued by many run-ins with the law, with core member Celly currently doing time.