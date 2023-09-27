Spain Brings New Charges Against Pop Star Shakira For Tax Fraud

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 18:25

Photo by Frederic Legrand - COMEO at Shutterstock

Shakira – who has been at the centre of a long investigation into her tax activity – is now facing further allegations dating back to 2018.

In just a few weeks, the Latin pop sensation, Shakira, is set to be tried in Barcelona, where she used to reside with her ex-husband and former footballer, Gerard Pique, for fraud against the Spanish Treasury.

The Colombian national may have thought that this was the lowest point it could get for her, however, the Prosecutor’s Officer has now levelled similar accusations against her that total around 6.2 million euros.

It is believed that the pop star allegedly used a corporate network of tax havens to avoid paying a fortune in personal income and wealth tax back in 2018, which is realistically a small price to pay for the world’s most wealthy.

Shakira Faces Further Tax Allegations

A court in Esplugues de Llobregat has already opened an investigation against Shakira for these new crimes which have recently come to light, although the winger is yet to be summoned to testify.

As mentioned, Shakira is already facing allegations of tax fraud having reportedly failed to pay around 14.5 million euros (which is about £12.5 million) between 2012-2014 and if found guilty, the singer could be handed an eight-year jail sentence.

Shakira has been charged in second tax fraud case in Spain for allegedly failing to pay $7.1 million in 2018. Barcelona prosecutors claim she avoided paying the taxes by using an offshore company located in a tax haven. 🔗: https://t.co/I35ewrgnRG pic.twitter.com/fGV2B8xB2F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 26, 2023

No matter what charges have been levelled against Shakira, the singer and her defence team have always claimed she is innocent and never done anything to avoid paying her taxes to the Spanish government.

Allegations Date Back To 2018

In September last year, Shakira spoke about the charges and continued to plead her innocence as she said: “I am confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favour”

These new charges relate back to when she was living in Barcelona with her then-husband and footballer Pique, so was required to declare the money she was making and declare all of her international revenue, which would include what she made from her tours.

However, the court argues that instead, Shakira diverted her money to ‘companies domiciled in countries with low taxation and high opacity’ to try and get around paying what she would have to under Spanish law.