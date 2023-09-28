Explainer: The DGT Fine That Motorists Can Receive For Parking In Spaces Reserved For Motorcycles

By Chris King • Updated: 28 Sep 2023 • 20:32

Image of mopeds parked in Malaga. Credit: Brendan Howard/Shutterstock.com

PARKING spaces reserved for motorbikes are becoming more frequent in Spanish towns and cities.

In cities that suffer from dense traffic, a motorbike is obviously a quicker solution for anybody wishing to reach their destination quicker and with less stress.

Sometimes there spaces allocated to motorbikes are vacant but that does not mean that a motorist who is struggling to find a parking place can put their vehicle there.

Owners of these two-wheeled vehicles have often encountered this situation where they arrive at the area designated for them only to find several spaces occupied by a car.

There is of course a traffic law that covers this instance so motorists should be aware that they are not supposed to use those spaces, even if there are no bikes parked there at the time.

How much is the fine for parking in motorcycle spaces

Any driver who parks their vehicle in a space authorised only for motorbikes can receive a fine of up to €200. The amount will depend on the municipal ordinance of the town where the offence is committed.

Although it is possible that the vehicle ends up being taken by a grua to the municipal depot, the motorist will not have any points deducted from their licence.

How to park a motorcycle correctly

Preferably, these two or three-wheeled vehicles should always be parked in the areas reserved for them. However, if there are no such allocated spaces, or if all the spaces are full, then it is sometimes possible to park them on the pavement.

Regulations relating to this vary, depending on the town or city in question. For example, in Madrid, this action is only allowed when there is no space on the areas specifically reserved for motorcycles.

It is only allowed when the pavement is a minimum of 4 metres wide, which subsequently leaves a three-metre right-of-way for pedestrians to pass safely. In the city of Zaragoza, they specify that bikes can only park in a line parallel to the curb.

What is the penalty for parking in a bike lane?

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is very concise with the fine for parking in places reserved for cyclists. It is established within Article 76 of the Traffic Law, which prohibits: ‘Stopping or parking in the bus lane, in bicycle lanes or paths, on curves, changes in grade, etc, or in which circulation is seriously impeded or constitutes a risk for pedestrians’.

In such instances, a fine of €200 can be received. The DGT also points out that pedestrians should not walk on these bike lanes, although it does not indicate a specific penalty, according to 20minutos.es.