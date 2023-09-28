Finnish Firms Blacklisted By US Trade Over Russia Links

By John Ensor •
Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 18:28
Finnish Flag.
Credit: Gilmanshin/Shutterstock/com
The US has published a list of companies on their trade blacklist, among them are Finnish companies suspected of attempting to supply Russian intelligence.
The global trade landscape can be a complicated issue at the best of times. However, on September 27, the US Department of Commerce unveiled export restrictions on 28 companies, pinpointing three Finnish firms, according to Helsinki Times.
The majority of the blacklisted entities are from Russia and China, but the list also features companies from Germany and Finland. Luminor and Siberica, two Finnish firms, found themselves on the trade blacklist approximately two weeks ago, with Evolog being the latest addition, as per Helsingin Sanomat.
Several companies, including the Finnish ones, are suspected of attempting to supply drone components to GRU, Russia’s foreign intelligence arm. This move by the US Department of Commerce aims to curb the technological advancement of foreign military capabilities, particularly those of Russia.
These companies are accused of acting against US national or foreign security interests. ‘The [export administration regulations] impose additional license requirements on, and limit the availability of, most licence exceptions for exports, re-exports and transfers (in-country) when a listed entity is a party to the transaction,’ the Department of Commerce’s draft document states.
Luminor and Siberica, both operating in logistics and warehousing, are reportedly linked to the same French national. The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa previously detained the CEO of these companies for probable cause of aggravated regulation offence and defence materiel export offence. Evolog, on the other hand, is an international freight-forwarding company.
These are the first Finnish companies to be added since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to STT. Prior to these additions, the blacklist contained 10 companies registered in Finland.
