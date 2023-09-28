Giant Art Installation On Belgian Coast

By John Smith •
Pillage of the Sea by Rosa Barba in Mariakerke
© Province of West Flanders - Filip Claessens
EVERY three years, several Belgian coastal towns work together to create the triannual Beaufort event which turns the sea shore into an art gallery.
According to the organisers of Beaufort 24, “After more than 20 years, Beaufort is a permanent fixture on the contemporary art calendar.
“The art project gives the Coast an international allure and since 2003 it has opted for high-quality works that can also be integrated in the long term.
“This is how we sustainably develop the Coast into a strong cultural-tourism attraction.”
The artwork is not just interesting and exciting but sees the production of large scale pieces, many of which are allowed to remain on site for several years one the event itself is over.
In 2024, Beaufort will run from March 27 – November 3 and no less than 18 national and international artists will prepare their works for display on the sea fronts of nine different towns running along 67 kilometres.
Of those being created for 2024, eight will remain in position permanently meaning that the total number of fascinating pieces that can be viewed all year round will total no less than 50.
There will be a new curator who has a wealth of knowledge about staging such events for this coming collection and Els Wuyts explained “It is quite an honour to be able to organise the eighth edition. We want to build on what is going on in the municipalities. The works of art have to be ready in six months’ time.”
Commenting on Beaufort 24, Marc Vanden Bussche Chairman of the Coastal Mayors’ Consultation Group said “We from the coastal municipalities are very pleased that the Beaufort tradition will be continued. The art triennial by the sea is now part of the DNA of the Coast.
We are joining forces with the province to prepare a strong edition of Beaufort by 2024, despite the difficult times.”
One of the other popular sea front art exhibitions is the annual Middelkerkse Dinos in the Sand event which often attracts up to 100,000 visitors.
