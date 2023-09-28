Don’t Miss The Harvest Moon, The Final Supermoon Of 2023

By Chris King • Updated: 28 Sep 2023 • 17:29

Image of a supermoon. Credit: Ramon Carretero/Shutterstock.com

THE fourth and final supermoon of 2023 will be ‘born’ this Friday, September 29.

There is an astronomical feat for astronomy lovers as the new Moon will be accompanied in the night sky by the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, along with Mercury, the smallest one.

More commonly known as the ‘Corn Moon’ or ‘Harvest Moon, it will shine brighter than ever in the early hours of tomorrow.

The full Moon rises at 11:58 am Spanish time (5:58 am ET) on the morning of September 29, 2023, which always follows the autumnal equinox. After this point in time, the intervals between moonrises get really short, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Although this will be the last opportunity to view a Supermoon, it should continue to shine brilliantly over the next three nights.

Unlike other full Moons, this one rises at nearly the same time – around sunset – for several evenings in a row, according to the experts.

The Madrid Planetarium explained that this phenomenon occurs when the Moon in its full phase is close to its perigee – the closest point to Earth.

Última luna del perigeo del año 🌕 🔭 Se produce cuando la Luna en fase llena se sitúa próxima a su perigeo. el punto más cercano a la Tierra. ¡No os la perdáis! 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DDvKkkiCFw — Planetario de Madrid (@PlanetarioMad) September 28, 2023

As explained in the Old Farmer’s Almanac, ancient civilisations often organised their calendars based on the different phases and appearances of the Moon.

For example, the Sturgeon Moon on August 1 corresponded with the time of year in which the American Indians could best catch these fish, due to the good visibility provided by the light of the moon.

Similar circumstance is said to have given its name to the Harvest Moon. It occurs every year at the beginning of autumn, a time when farmers made use of the light it provided them to be able to work on their corn crops throughout the night and well into the morning.

How and when to see the Supermoon

The super Harvest Moon will take place on Friday, September 29. According to the National Geographic Institute, in Spain, it will shine at 100 per cent at 11:58 am.

‘During the early hours of the 28th to the 29th, the Moon will shine almost in all its splendour and we will not notice the difference’, noted Meteored.

‘This will be a very particular astronomical phenomenon that will allow us to see the Moon around 7 per cent closer than usual. This closeness will make it appear up to 14 per cent larger and brighter than when it is further away’ Meteored explained.