Irish Pub In Calahonda Gutted By Fire

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 16:08

Irish Pub destroyed

An Irish pub, The Harp Bar, located on Avenida de España in Calahonda has been completely destroyed by a large fire in the early hours of Thursday September 28. The alarm was raised at 5.20am, the control room of the emergency services mobilised the fire brigade, as well as the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

Explosions were heard and a huge column of smoke rose and the emergency fire services rushed to the scene to try to extinguish the fire. The Harp Bar management this morning posted the following message on social media:

Dear valued customers and friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we share some devastating news. Our beloved Harp Bar has recently experienced a terrible incident, resulting in its destruction by fire. We are truly heartbroken by this unfortunate event, as the Harp Bar held a special place in our hearts and in the community.

However, we want to assure you that we are not giving up. We are determined to come together as a team and rebuild our wonderful little bar, making it even better than before. Your ongoing support and encouragement mean the world to us, and we are grateful for the outpouring of love we have already received.

During this challenging time, we will be working tirelessly to assess the damage, plan the rebuilding process, and navigate the necessary steps to bring back the Harp Bar. We promise to keep you updated on our progress and any future developments.

We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you who have been a part of our Harp Bar family. Your loyalty and friendship have been invaluable, and we are confident that with your continued support, we will rise from the ashes and create new memories together.

Please stay tuned for further updates through our social media page. We appreciate your understanding, patience, and unwavering support during this difficult period.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Sincerely,

The Harp Bar

Some reports are suggesting that the owner has said, “security cameras reveal the fire was intentional”, but at present the precise cause is unknown and officers from the local police and Guardia Civil de Mijas are carrying out an investigation. This latest fire follows a previous fire at a cafe in Mijas earlier this summer.

The Harp Bar is a popular sports and cocktail bar and had a full programme of football and rugby matches lined up for its clientele. They had also recently invested in a 4K media system and a brand new 75″ TV screen.