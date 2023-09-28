Our View – NO NEW TOLLS

By EWN • 28 September 2023 • 10:15

SPAIN tends to class many roads as motorways whilst in the UK they would be known as dual carriageways and many are busy and in a poor state of repair.

Anxious to implement changes so that drivers are discouraged from taking their cars on long distances, the European Union wanted to see some form of toll on all roads classed as motorways across all member states.

Even though there is only a ‘caretaker’ Government in power until such time as President of the Government is sworn in (or indeed there is another General Election), negotiations have continued and the European Union has given Spain special dispensation to leave the motorways toll free.

This doesn’t mean the current toll roads will be free but motorists won’t suddenly find themselves spending even more on travel costs.

All well and good, but there is always a quid pro quo in political negotiations and in this case, the Government has undertaken to promote the use of rail to transport goods but no-one quite knows how this is going to happen.

Lorry drivers clearly won’t want to see their business reduced and it wasn’t so long ago that independent hauliers caused a reasonable amount of havoc by going on strike.

It is unlikely that this will happen in the foreseeable future as the rail system doesn’t have the infrastructure to carry more freight around the country and there are huge areas where track simply doesn’t exist.

Add to that the need for more rolling stock suitable for goods and the cost would most probably be prohibitive but with no new money coming in from additional road tolls, then how will the Government pay for road repairs?