Palma Reverses Anti-Bullfighting Stance

The cultural landscape of Palma appears to be shifting after a recent plenary session, in which a significant decision was made regarding the city’s stance on bullfighting.
On Thursday, September 28, the Vox municipal group in the Palma City Council successfully overturned a 2015 municipal agreement. This agreement, initiated by a left-wing pact comprising PSOE, Podemos, and Mes, had declared Palma an anti-bullfighting city, writes OK Diario.
Vox asserts that this move is a step towards upholding the Constitution. ‘In this way, Vox achieves that, definitively, the Constitution can be enforced,’ the party declared, referencing rulings by the Constitutional Court and Law 18/2013, which recognise bullfighting as a cultural element.
Additionally, Vox is urging the local government to advocate for changes in regional legislation. The party wants the Balearic Government to adhere to point 41 of the joint agreement between PP and Vox, stating, ‘we will modify law 9/2017, of August 3, the regulation of bullfighting and the protection of animals in the Balearic Islands, specifically its article 12, which currently prevents children from accessing bullfighting events.’
A third aspect approved by a majority vote involves the cultural status of bullfighting. Vox proposes that bullfighting be recognised as an integral part of Palma’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.
This development aligns with the government agreement between PP and Vox. The agreement set to be annulled was sanctioned two terms ago by former socialist mayor Jose Hila and his independent partners from Mes and Podemos.
Vox emphasises the historical significance of bullfighting in the region. The practice has been a part of the Balearic Islands’ culture for nearly three centuries, with events in the capital holding a tradition spanning hundreds of years.
Specifically, since the 19th and 20th centuries, bullfighting customs and traditions have been integral to Palma’s cultural heritage, drawing significant participation during the summer months.
The political shift in Palma’s City Council has led to a re-evaluation of the city’s cultural identity. The repeal of the anti-bullfighting declaration and the push for legislative changes reflect a changing perspective on bullfighting’s role in the city’s heritage.
