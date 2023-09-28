Police Extinguish Terrorist Threat

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 16:43

Suspect arrested by National Police. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

Thanks to the vigilance of the National Police a potentially dangerous threat to society has been eliminated.

On Tuesday, September 26, in the town of Briviesca, Burgos province, an individual was apprehended by the National Police for his alleged involvement in self-indoctrination with terrorist motives, indoctrination of others, and glorification of terrorism.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the General Information Commissioner’s Office and the Provincial Information Brigade of Burgos. It was overseen by the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court and led by the Central Court of Instruction number Five.

Uncovering Radicalisation

The inquiry into this individual commenced early this year. Terrorism experts identified a person consuming vast quantities of radical and violent jihadist content. The subsequent investigation uncovered the individual’s advanced state of radicalisation.

The suspect was found to be viewing a plethora of extremely violent materials that glorified terrorism. He reportedly attempted to recruit and indoctrinate others through social media, exposing them to DAESH-related content, including beheadings and executions.

Escalation Of Threat

In recent months, the suspect’s radical discourse reportedly intensified. He was openly encouraging terrorist attacks and expressing his willingness to ‘wage Jihad’ in Spain or abroad. This revelation, coupled with his interest in acquiring firearms, led to his arrest.

The detainee was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday. This was followed by two house searches were conducted. The evidence gathered further substantiated the allegations against him.

Legal Proceedings

The individual was brought before the Central Investigative Court number Five on Thursday, September 28. The presiding judge ordered his imprisonment. The case highlights the ongoing efforts to curb terrorism and radicalisation within the country.

This incident underscores the persistent threat of radicalisation and the importance of vigilance. It serves as a reminder that the fight against terrorism is far from over. The authorities continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of the public.