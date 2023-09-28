Renowned Harry Potter Actor Passes Away

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 15:07

IT was announced today that one of the world’s legendary actors, famous for his role in the Harry Potter series, has passed away.

On Thursday, September 28, the family of Sir Michael Gambon announced his peaceful passing at the age of 82, surrounded by his wife Anne and son Fergus in a hospital, following a struggle with pneumonia, reports Sky News.

A Varied Career In Film, TV and Theatre

Embarking on his acting journey over six decades ago, Dublin-born, Sir Michael was a foundational member of the Royal National Theatre alongside the illustrious Laurence Olivier.

His initial foray into acting was in a Dublin production of Othello in 1962, marking the beginning of a diverse and successful career. He graced stages across the UK, New York, and Germany, earning accolades and admiration.

Iconic Roles And Acclaim

Sir Michael’s extensive filmography includes iconic roles in films like Gosford Park, Sleepy Hollow, Dad’s Army, The King’s Speech, and the Paddington series.

However, it was his portrayal of the beloved character Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, taking over the role after Richard Harris, that brought him widespread recognition.

On playing the iconic Professor Dumbledore, Gambon once commented that he did not ‘have to play anyone really. I just stick on a beard and play me, so it’s no great feat. I never ease into a role—every part I play is just a variant of my own personality. I’m not really a character actor at all.’

Notable television appearances included the lead role in ITV series Maigret and the BBC’s notorious The Singing Detective.

Recent Works And Tributes

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, was amongst the first to express their condolences. Clarkson reminisced about Gambon’s appearance on the show, stating, ‘I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him.’

The passing of the Harry Potter actor Dumbledore has left a void in the cinematic world. Sir Michael Gambon’s legacy, marked by a myriad of memorable roles and a lasting impact on both stage and screen, will continue to be celebrated by fans and fellow actors alike.