Ryanair Reduces Flights Amid Aircraft Delays

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 17:43

Stock image of Ryanair aircraft. Credit Ryanair/Facebook.com

As Ryanair unveiled its winter 2023 schedule this week, they also announced a series of flight cancellations from various locations, including Dublin

The airline expressed its apologies for the ‘deeply regrettable’ cancellations, attributing them to delays in the arrival of new Boeing 737 aircraft, according to Xtra.ie.

Ryanair revealed a reduction in the number of aircraft it intended to station at several European airports, including Dublin Airport and East Midlands Airport. The company anticipated the arrival of 27 new Boeing aircraft between September and December but now foresees only 14.

Impact On Various European Bases

Dublin will see a reduction by two planes, while Charleroi, Belgium, will lose three. Additionally, five planes will be withdrawn across four Italian bases. Other locations facing cuts include East Midlands, Porto, and Cologne.

Ongoing Dialogue With Boeing

Ryanair’s chief, Michael O’Leary, stated: ‘We are working closely with Boeing and their supplier, Spirit, to minimise these delivery delays. It is deeply regrettable that production problems in Wichita and in Seattle have yet again delayed Boeing’s contracted deliveries to Ryanair this winter.

‘We are in regular dialogue with Boeing, and our primary objective is to ensure we get delivery of all 57 contracted B737 aircraft before the end of May 2024, so that Ryanair’s fleet can grow to over 600 aircraft for what will be our largest ever summer flight programme.’

Passenger Communication And Compensation

O’Leary continued: ‘These flight cancellations will commence from the end of October and will be conveyed to all impacted passengers via email in the upcoming days.

Passengers will be presented with the option of re-accommodation on alternative flights or full refunds, as per their preference. ‘We apologise sincerely to passengers for any inconvenience caused by these delivery delays this winter,’ added O’Leary.

Annual Traffic Target

‘At this early date, we do not expect these delivery delays will materially affect our full-year traffic target of 183.5 million, but if the delays worsen or extend further into the January to March 2024 period, we may have to revisit this figure and possibly adjust it slightly downward,’ O’Leary concluded.

In summary, the unanticipated delays in aircraft deliveries have led Ryanair to adjust its winter schedule, affecting several Ryanair flights Dublin and other European locations. The airline is in continuous dialogue with Boeing to resolve the issues and is committed to keeping passengers informed and compensated for any inconvenience.