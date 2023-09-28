Teenager Stabs Teachers And Pupils At Spanish School

By John Ensor • 28 September 2023 • 10:31

Elena Garcia Armada Institute in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz. credit: Google Maps.com

Reports are just emerging of a rare and shocking incident which has taken place this morning in a Spanish school.

According to Las Provincias, the incident unfolded this morning, Thursday, September 28, at the Elena García Armada Institute in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz.

Early in the morning, a 14-year-old student caused pandemonium by stabbing several teachers and students at the institute. The young perpetrator has since been arrested, with the school undergoing evacuation and the arrival of the National Police and emergency services.

Details Of The Attack

The incident occurred around 8:25 am, with the teenager pulling a knife from his backpack and attacking the victims. Three teachers and two students, who attempted to intervene, were injured. The teachers were rushed to a local hospital, while the students received treatment at a nearby health centre.

Condition Of The Victims

Among the injured, the teacher, who suffered an eye injury, is in the most critical condition. The lives of the other victims are not in immediate danger, but the incident has left the school community in distress.

Police Response

Members of the National and Local Police, along with several ambulances, promptly arrived at the scene. The young assailant was arrested and is currently in the custody of the National Police. The scientific police are meticulously collecting evidence to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

School Evacuation And Aftermath

When the attack took place, the institute was bustling with students who were swiftly evacuated to the courtyard. The school is gradually working towards regaining normality, amidst the ongoing investigation and the shock that has enveloped the community.

School Safety

This incident raises pressing questions about the safety measures in place at schools. It underscores the need for heightened security and vigilance to safeguard both students and educational staff from such unforeseen and violent occurrences.

This latest incident in Spain comes just a day after the events in Croydon where a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death, by a 17-year-old boy, while on her way to school.