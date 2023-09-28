Tragedy Of British Woman’s Cosmetic Surgery In Mallorca

By John Ensor •
Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 13:55
Stock image of surgical procedure: Credit: Travelpixs/Shutterstock.com
The common practice of overseas cosmetic surgery has been in the news once again following the death of a woman in Spain.
A British woman has sadly lost her life following a cosmetic surgical procedure in Mallorca. The tragic event unfolded in mid-September, involving an unnamed British woman and a private clinic in Palma, Mallorca, according to the Evening Standard.
Local media report an ongoing court investigation at Son Espases Hospital in Palma, where the woman passed away after complications. The surgeon, whose nationality remains undisclosed, resides outside Spain but is known as a seasoned professional with decades of experience in Palma and across Europe.
After the devastating loss, the woman’s family was notified and travelled to the island. It remains uncertain whether the family has lodged a formal complaint or if the investigation was initiated independently.
The judge overseeing the inquiry is exploring the possibility of medical negligence which may have been a contributing factor leading to the fatal outcome. Official statements from court officials or the police are still pending.
Earlier this month, a warning about overseas cosmetic surgery was issued by a UK coroner following another British woman’s death in Turkey. Melissa Kerr, 31, from Gorleston in Norfolk, met a tragic end in Istanbul in 2019 when injected fat entered a vein during a Brazilian buttock lift at Medicana Haznedar hospital.
Jacqueline Lake, the senior coroner for Norfolk, expressed her concerns to the health secretary about individuals seeking cosmetic surgery abroad.
These incidents highlight the potential risks associated with cosmetic procedures, particularly in private overseas practices, and raise questions about the safety and regulations of such surgeries. The ongoing investigation in Mallorca and the coroner’s warning underscore the need for increased awareness and caution for those considering cosmetic surgery, to prevent further cosmetic surgery deaths.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.