Tragedy Of British Woman’s Cosmetic Surgery In Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 13:55

Stock image of surgical procedure: Credit: Travelpixs/Shutterstock.com

The common practice of overseas cosmetic surgery has been in the news once again following the death of a woman in Spain.

A British woman has sadly lost her life following a cosmetic surgical procedure in Mallorca. The tragic event unfolded in mid-September, involving an unnamed British woman and a private clinic in Palma, Mallorca, according to the Evening Standard.

Investigation Underway

Local media report an ongoing court investigation at Son Espases Hospital in Palma, where the woman passed away after complications. The surgeon, whose nationality remains undisclosed, resides outside Spain but is known as a seasoned professional with decades of experience in Palma and across Europe.

After the devastating loss, the woman’s family was notified and travelled to the island. It remains uncertain whether the family has lodged a formal complaint or if the investigation was initiated independently.

The judge overseeing the inquiry is exploring the possibility of medical negligence which may have been a contributing factor leading to the fatal outcome. Official statements from court officials or the police are still pending.

Concerns Over Overseas Procedures

Earlier this month, a warning about overseas cosmetic surgery was issued by a UK coroner following another British woman’s death in Turkey. Melissa Kerr, 31, from Gorleston in Norfolk, met a tragic end in Istanbul in 2019 when injected fat entered a vein during a Brazilian buttock lift at Medicana Haznedar hospital.

Jacqueline Lake, the senior coroner for Norfolk, expressed her concerns to the health secretary about individuals seeking cosmetic surgery abroad.

Raising Awareness

These incidents highlight the potential risks associated with cosmetic procedures, particularly in private overseas practices, and raise questions about the safety and regulations of such surgeries. The ongoing investigation in Mallorca and the coroner’s warning underscore the need for increased awareness and caution for those considering cosmetic surgery, to prevent further cosmetic surgery deaths.