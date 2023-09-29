One In 10 Amazon Customers Offered Incentives For Good Reviews

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 17:45

According to a recent survey, it’s believed that one in 10 people are offered incentives by businesses on Amazon in return for good online reviews.

Amazon is one of the largest companies in the world and it’s something that people use in their everyday lives whether it’s for ordering household items, work/school essentials or a payday treat for yourself.

It’s littered with products that can be catered to anyone’s needs and they also have huge big brands on there as well as small independent ones trying to make a name for themselves, but that’s hard without good reviews and recommendations.

Sometimes when customers order a product from Amazon, the business owner will include a little note or gift as a thank you for buying from them and it will usually include a prompt to leave reviews on Amazon to help them thrive and grow.

Many Customers Offered Incentives In Exchange For Good Reviews

However, according to a survey that was carried out by Which? over four million people may well have been offered an incentive from businesses, in exchange for a potentially over-the-top five-star review.

Which? conducted a survey which involved 1,556 people and they quickly found out that 10% of those people who had bought something online from Amazon and also received a note or card with their product that claimed they would be handed an incentive if they left the company a five-star review.

While that is a small sample size, Which? scaled it up and found out that their survey shows that around 4.5 million people in Great Britain will have likely experienced the same thing which is quite alarming.

This is because people could easily cave into giving a five-star review, even if the product or service doesn’t deserve one, abacus they may find it difficult to say not to anything that’s free, or handed to them for just clicking on five stars.

Method Of Business Could Negatively Impact Amazon

Furthermore, of those people surveyed who had shopped at Amazon over the past 12 months, 8% claimed they were asked to leave a five-star review in exchange for an incentive and even more damning, 4% of people admitted they had been asked to change a negative review into a positive one in exchange for a reward.

These incentives are usually Amazon gift cards as they are easy to email and send to customers with the business already having their details, and quite often these can even surpass the value of the product which was originally purchased, so it’s easy to see why so many people would lave a good review for this incentive.

If more people give in to this method then Amazon will just be full of products that look good and seem to have received top-class reviews, when in reality they are below standard and could see millions across the UK waste their hard-earned money based on false reviews.