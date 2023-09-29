Guardia Civil And National Police To Protest At EU Summit In Granada

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 10:39

Image of a previous protest. Credit: PlataformaPNyGC/X

NEXT week, Spain will see both the Guardia Civil and the National Police unite in a powerful display of solidarity.

The Guardia Civil and National Police have formed a united front to voice their grievances, marking a significant moment of solidarity, writes OK Diario.

On Thursday, October 5, Granada is set to witness a unique demonstration as it hosts an EU summit, one of the pivotal events during Pedro Sanchez’s six-month rotating presidency.

Associations representing both the Guardia Civil and National Police will gather to express their discontent with the Sanchez government.

United For Recognition And Equality

The officers from the two principal state police forces are calling for recognition as a ‘risk profession’. This long-standing demand has gained momentum recently, with a notable increase in assaults against officers, ranging from physical attacks to shootings.

Addressing Disparities And Inequalities

Moreover, they are advocating for an end to the disparities they experience compared to regional and local police forces. The promised equalisation has been elusive, with the pay gap widening and pensions diminishing in comparison to their regional counterparts.

Granada’s Historic Gathering

Organised by a platform representing 14 organisations and associations from both forces, the demonstration in Granada will be timed to coincide with the arrival of European leaders and Prime Minister Sanchez. The Federico Garcia Lorca Auditorium of the Palacio de Congresos is the chosen venue, with the rally scheduled for 11:15 am.

‘Spain, holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, cannot allow the 52 heads of state and government of 47 European countries to be observers of the discrimination that this government maintains against state public security professionals,’ the organisers have said.

Persistent Demands

The officers remain steadfast in their demands, recalling their previous rally in front of the Congress of Deputies on May 10, under the slogan ‘With our bread we do not play’. The Guardia Civil, in particular, is experiencing heightened tensions, with members expressing their dissatisfaction with the Ministry of the Interior.

In an unprecedented move, representatives of the Guardia Civil left a meeting of the Council of the Guardia Civil, citing continuous disrespect and disregard for their demands.

Among their concerns is the proposed plan to replace the Guardia Civil with regional police or the National Police at ports and airports.

This united demonstration by the Guardia Civil and National Police in Granada highlights the growing discontent and unresolved issues within Spain’s security forces. As European leaders gather, it is hoped that the voices of these officers will to bring attention to their long-standing demands and the challenges they face.