Lee Mack Replaces Bob Mortimer In Gone Fishing

By John Ensor • Updated: 29 Sep 2023 • 17:38

Lee Mack and Ted. Credit: TedGoneFishing/Instagram.com

DUE to an unexpected illness Bob Mortimer had to have a last-minute replacement on the much-loved TV show Gone Fishing.

Comedian Lee Mack has had to step in at the last minute to host the BBC Two show, Gone Fishing, as Bob Mortimer fell ill, according to the Express.

On a scheduled visit to Burgh Island in Devon to film this coming Sunday’s episode, Bob was laid low by shingles, leaving Lee Mack to join Paul Whitehouse, and Ted the terrier.

A Friendly Replacement

A source reported, ‘While it was nothing serious, producers thought it might be fun to bring in one of the lads’ friends to give Paul company.’ In the episode, Bob communicates with Paul via FaceTime, introducing him to the special guest, Lee, who brings a fresh vibe to Gone Fishing.

New Energy And Adventures

Lee, eager to explore, joined Paul on a journey to the tidal outcrop of Burgh Island on Devon’s south coast to fish for wrasse. The duo experimented with a novel and unconventional fishing method, providing viewers with an exciting spectacle this Sunday at 9:00 pm on BBC Two.

Health Concerns For Bob

This isn’t Bob’s first health scare related to the show, sparking concern among fans. In 2015, he underwent a triple heart bypass after his heart ceased beating for 32 minutes and it was found that ninety-five per cent of his arteries were blocked.

A few days post-filming his ‘fishing show’, he had a hospital visit, raising speculations about a link to his heart issues. Thankfully, a source revealed that, ‘It was nothing serious at all, but being out filming all day in the wet isn’t nice even if you’ve got a mild cold, never mind shingles.’

Gone Fishing’s Continued Success

Despite the challenges, the fishing series featuring Bob and Paul has garnered immense popularity, with the sixth series currently airing. The BBC Two show attracted over four million viewers for its recent Christmas Special and has been renewed for a seventh series in 2024.