By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 9:30

The outside of NASA's building

Image of the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab. Credit: Wikipedia - By NASA/JPL-Caltech - https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/images/jpl/20201116/c1_meatball_on_saf-16.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=96231655

A NASA astronaut has landed back on Earth more than a year after he launched off into space, although he was supposed to return after just six months.

Frank Rubio has safely been brought back to Earth as he landed in Kazakhstan after initially breaking the world record for the long time spent in space by an American astronaut after a malfunction in his aircraft.

Rubio’s mission was being completed alongside fellow astronauts and Russian nationals, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin was only supposed to see them spend six months out in space, but once they realised their capsule was damaged they were forced to extend their trip into space.

NASA Astronaut Returns Earth Six Months Late

In fact, they ended up spending 371 days out in space and away from their friends and families as they waited for a replacement and suitable capsule to be sent up to them, all the way in outer space.

The 47-year-old had never been out of Earth prior to this mission and it remains to be seen whether or not he fancies going back up there following this incredible ordeal which will have impacted him and his family mentally.

It is quite a wholesome video of Rubio as he’s removed from his capsule and helped by Russians to get back to his feet and finally be ruined with his home planet, as he’s all smiles and delighted to be home.

Damaged Capsule Was The Reason For His Delay

“Hugging my wife and kids is going to be paramount, and I’ll probably focus on that for the first couple days,” Mr Rubio said ahead of his return to America.

Not that Rubios will mind too much now he’s home, but they don’t actually hold the record for the longest amount of time spent in space, and he would’ve had to stay out there for 437 days to beat Russian Valeri Polyakov who did so in the mid-1990s.

The crew ended up travelling a totally mindblowing 157 million miles during this prolonged mission following their launch from Kazakhstan in September last year and actually circled the Earth almost 6,000 times, so Rubios and his crew will be delighted to now have their feet back on the ground.

