Spain’s New Animal Welfare Law: Insurers Clarify Confusion Surrounding Mandatory Dog Insurance

By Chris King • Updated: 29 Sep 2023 • 22:28

Image of various pets. Credit: Eric Isselee/Shutterstock.com

THE new Animal Welfare Law finally came into force in Spain this Friday, September 29.

However, confusion still reportedly exists among pet owners after an ambiguous announcement made 10 days ago by the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2023, stated that not every part of this law would be implemented on the first day.

In its circular, the department generated confusion as to whether the mandatory civil liability insurance would be enforced today or not. At the time, it stated: ‘in pure legal terms, it is not effectively applicable until the Regulation is developed’.

The General Directorate of Insurance (DGS) issued a circular

As a result, following complaints of lack of clarity made by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU), the General Directorate of Insurance (DGS) has issued another circular, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

It stated: ‘Insurance will not be mandatory until regulatory development occurs, unless, by regional or local regulations or by the activity of use where the dog may be involved, it is determined otherwise’.

That is to say, dogs that were already covered will continue to be covered by home insurance, except in the case of potentially dangerous breeds or regulations that require compulsory and specific civil liability insurance.

In the latter cases – and to give an indicative price range – for civil liability of €300,000, the annual premium would vary between €50 and €90 euros, with an excess ranging from €150 to €300 the news outlet reported.

Certain regulations are still to be approved

As for the future regulation, in an explanatory statement published today by the OCU, the organisation demanded that it be finalised as soon as possible. The entity considered it to be vital that the civil liability capital for a dog should be equal to that of a car.

That would be around €70 million for personal injury and €15 million for material damage, and also in the regulation for potentially dangerous breeds, where the minimum is only €120,000.

This is because although the probability of a serious accident with a dog is lower than with a car or motorbike, the consequences could be the same, stressed the OCU.

The OCU denounced the confusion surrounding the new law

On Thursday 28, the OCU denounced the ‘confusion’ surrounding the mandatory civil liability insurance for dogs established by the new Animal Welfare Law.

For the moment, the new law will not make it mandatory to take out insurance for dog ownership (except for breeds that are classified as potentially dangerous) or take the course on responsible ownership of dogs and cats.

They will remain in the air until a new Government is formed since their interim status does not yet allow the regulation of the law to be approved.

Until this new law came into being, only owners of a dog of a potentially dangerous breed – in addition to residents in communities such as Madrid and the Basque Country, where relevant laws already apply – were required to take out civil liability insurance for their dog.

The OCU suggested on Thursday that from the moment that insurance becomes compulsory: ‘Private liability insurers could interpret that their cover is cancelled. This entails a risk for the owner of a dog that causes damage to other people, animals, or objects, as they could end up assuming part or all of the cost of civil liability’.

‘A risk that also extends to the victim in the event that the owner is not solvent’, they pointed out, reported lasprovincias.es.