Two Men Arrested In Connection With Bomb Blast That Killed A Woman In Fullerö, Sweden

By Chris King •
Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 21:13
Image of Swedish police vehicle.
Credit: Sundsvall/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
TWO people were arrested this Friday, September 29, in connection with the bombing that killed a 25-year-old woman in Fullerö just north of the city of Uppsala in Sweden.
Several people lost their homes as a result of the blast that occurred on the morning of Thursday 28. The deceased female is not thought to have any links to the rival gangs believed to be involved in the latest wave of violence, SVT reported today.
The explosion affected five properties located in the town of Fullerö, at around 03:45 am. ‘Two houses are badly damaged and three more houses have been damaged’, confirmed Pelle Vamstad, a police press spokesperson.
A young woman was transferred to a hospital after the explosion but the police revealed that she later died from the injuries she sustained in the blast. The police also confirmed to SVT that they believed she was not the intended target of the attack.
Two males – a 33-year-old and a 22-year-old – were detained this Friday on suspicion of probable cause, suspected of murder and gross public destruction. ‘The men were arrested shortly after the incident, but I don’t want to go into more details’, explained District Attorney Thomas Bälter.
An individual with suspected connections to the Foxtrot criminal network is thought to live at one of the addresses damaged in the blast. In January of this year, a shooting took place at the same residence.
‘Considering the current situation, we are investigating possible connections to gang conflicts, but I cannot say anything more about it at the moment’, commented, Pelle Vamstad.
Thursday’s incident is being investigated as murder and aggravated vandalism. The national bomb disposal service will be conducting a full technical investigation of the site. ‘A large area is cordoned off so that the police and bomb squad can work to secure any traces’, Vamstad added.
As a result of the incident in January, one person was subsequently detained by the Uppsala District Court on suspicion of shooting at a villa in Fullerö in Uppsala. Another suspect was arrested a few days later. Several people were in the house at the time, with about 15 shots reportedly fired, although no one was physically injured.
Lina Elfwing, the chamber prosecutor who is leading the investigation, informed SVT at the time that the person who was requested to be detained was arrested on reasonable grounds on suspicion of attempted murder and serious weapons offences. The same applied to the other person, who was detained she added.
In less than twelve hours, three people died in Stockholm, Jordbro and Uppsala in two shootings and an explosion. Wednesday 27 was the bloodiest day in September and is the deadliest month Sweden has ever seen, according to aftonbladet.se.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.