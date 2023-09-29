Two Men Arrested In Connection With Bomb Blast That Killed A Woman In Fullerö, Sweden

A young woman was transferred to a hospital after the explosion but the police revealed that she later died from the injuries she sustained in the blast. The police also confirmed to SVT that they believed she was not the intended target of the attack.

Two men were arrested this Friday 29

Two males – a 33-year-old and a 22-year-old – were detained this Friday on suspicion of probable cause, suspected of murder and gross public destruction. ‘The men were arrested shortly after the incident, but I don’t want to go into more details’, explained District Attorney Thomas Bälter.

An individual with suspected connections to the Foxtrot criminal network is thought to live at one of the addresses damaged in the blast. In January of this year, a shooting took place at the same residence.

‘Considering the current situation, we are investigating possible connections to gang conflicts, but I cannot say anything more about it at the moment’, commented, Pelle Vamstad.

Thursday’s incident is being investigated as murder and aggravated vandalism. The national bomb disposal service will be conducting a full technical investigation of the site. ‘A large area is cordoned off so that the police and bomb squad can work to secure any traces’, Vamstad added.

Two individuals were arrested in January after a shooting

As a result of the incident in January, one person was subsequently detained by the Uppsala District Court on suspicion of shooting at a villa in Fullerö in Uppsala. Another suspect was arrested a few days later. Several people were in the house at the time, with about 15 shots reportedly fired, although no one was physically injured.