Undercover Operation Exposes Migrant Smugglers In Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 15:45

Police Arrest Suspect at Madrid Airport. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

The National Police in Spain have recently dismantled a criminal group accused of aiding the illegal entry and stay of migrants.

A report published by Policia Nacional on Friday, September 29, revealed how four individuals were apprehended at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport. They were attempting to bring in 13 migrants from a flight from Bogota.

Deceptive Tourist Trips

The arrested individuals were part of a criminal organisation. They simulated tourist trips from Colombia, primarily involving Colombian nationals. The real aim was for these people to stay in Spain longer than legally allowed, charging each migrant between €1,500 and €2,000.

Police investigations uncovered that the organisation started its operations in December 2021. The main orchestrator, one of the detainees, promoted the services on social media, focusing on accompanying children. ‘We can introduce them even if their parents were in an irregular situation,’ he claimed.

A Network Of Collaborators

With the support of a Colombian travel agency, this individual managed documentation and travel arrangements. The network had collaborators to accompany the migrants, adding credibility to the supposed tourist trip and evading police controls at the airport.

Once in Spain, the organisation members handed over the migrants to waiting relatives or provided directions to their final destination. Shortly after arriving, following the organisation’s guidance, most migrants registered to justify their extended stay and subsequently sought to regularise their status.

Arrests And Seizures

Three arrests occurred at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport upon the arrival of the flight from Bogota. Another collaborator, arriving on a later flight from Colombia, was also detained. The authorities confiscated around €23,000 in cash, several electronic devices, and relevant documentation.

Ongoing Investigation

The police estimate that around 1,000 migrants could have been brought in by this criminal group. A request has been made to freeze a bank account containing €145,000 and various assets in Colombia. The investigation continues, and further arrests may follow in the coming days.