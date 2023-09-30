Check Out The Best Deals Available In The New Season Of Imserso Trips In Spain For Pensioners

By Chris King • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 0:09

Image of pensioners at the beach. Credit: altafulla/Shutterstock.com

THE Imserso Tourism Programme for pensioners in Spain will begin in the second half of October.

Following last week’s ruling of the Central Administrative Court for Contractual Resources (Tacrc) in favour of the Avoris company’s bid for Imserso trips, they are now back on track.

However, the trips – organised by the Ministry of Social Rights through the Institute for the Elderly – have been revalued by 7.5 per cent and pensioners can now plan their autumn holidays after the publication of the new prices.

The deadline to register for the travel programme closed on July 25, so all applicants only have to wait to receive the accreditation letter, although some should have already received a postal notification.

In the case of all those who have already been registered and participated in the Imserso program in previous years, the service sends them a renewal letter. Users who wish to do so can confirm their participation in it, and in order to make modality or data modifications in the corresponding case.

These letters, according to Imserso, have already been distributed among the participants of the programme since June 22, 2023.

Three-night stays in provincial capitals are the cheapest trips

Among the new features for the coming season, the Imserso has added new destinations in Spanish provincial capitals, 19 nature routes and cultural and gastronomic stays.

Participants in this season’s programme will have the opportunity to travel across the country from north to south and from east to west.

These subsidised holiday packages vary in duration and price. The lowest price is €125 euros for a three-night stay in one of the provincial capitals, while the highest price of €435 would have to be paid for a 10-night stay in the Canary Islands.

There are numerous destinations to choose from along the Spanish mainland coastline, including locations in Andalucia, Catalonia, Murcia and the Valencian Community.

Prices vary depending on booking with or without transport

Prices will vary depending on whether or not a person chooses to include transport in the offer. In the case of opting for a 10-day stay with transport, it would cost €290.07, while for anybody wishing to travel without transport, the price would drop to €253.65.

For those who prefer to go away for shorter periods, there are eight-day Imserso trips at €228.93 with transport and €210.72 without it.

People who prefer to visit island destinations can choose the Balearic Islands for 10 days, which will cost €331.49 with transport and €267.63 without. An eight-day trip to the same location is on offer at €253.77 with transport and €210.47 without.

Going to the Canary Islands is the most expensive trip

Travelling to the Canary Islands will cost the most with the Imserso programme. A 10-day stay with transport costs €435.95, while an eight-day stay costs €335.30. If travelling without transport, ten days cost €253.65, and eight days will cost €210.39.

There is also the ‘getaway tourism’ option. This includes six-day circuits of cultural activities for €293.16, or five-day nature trails for €286.82.

Getaway tourism also includes shorter four-day trips in provincial capitals for €124.68 and five days in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta or Melilla in North Africa for €286.82, according to 20minutos.es.