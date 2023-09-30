Brit Restrained By Passengers On Mallorca Flight After ‘Touching Up’ Flight Attendant

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 18:04

British man arrested in Mallorca. Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

YESTERDAY a British tourist was arrested after he sexually assaulted a member of the cabin crew while on a flight to Mallorca.

On Friday, September, 29 during a flight from Newcastle to Mallorca, a shocking incident took place in full view of fellow passengers.

The British tourist, who was estimated to be around 40 years old, was later arrested at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport after an alleged sexual assault on a flight attendant, according to Ultima Hora.

The flight was progressing without any issues when, unexpectedly, the tourist approached a male air steward. What began as a seemingly friendly interaction quickly escalated into a disturbing act of aggression. The man, without a second thought, began to inappropriately touch the flight attendant, touching his nipples and buttocks against his will.

Passengers Intervene

Reacting swiftly, the flight attendant managed to fend off his assailant, upon which several passengers then intervened, they managed to restrain the man until the plane safely landed in Palma.

Guardia Civil Takes Action

Before landing, the flight’s captain informed the Palma control tower of the incident. The tower promptly initiated the necessary protocols. As the aircraft touched down, two members of the Guardia Civil were waiting for him.

Upon being informed of his impending arrest for alleged sexual assault, the British man, who is notably large in stature, became aggressive. He hurled insults and physically confronted the officers, which led them to request backup and the use of force to subdue and arrest him.

Facing The Consequences

The man now faces charges of sexual assault, disobedience, and assault against law enforcement officers. Earlier this morning, September 30, dressed in a white T-shirt and grey shorts, he was escorted by an armed Guardia Civil patrol to the courthouse in Palma.

After providing a statement, he was released on bail. Initially claiming his actions were ‘a joke’, his account of events changed over the course of his questioning.