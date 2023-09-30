Brit Restrained By Passengers On Mallorca Flight After ‘Touching Up’ Flight Attendant

By John Ensor •
Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 18:04
British man arrested in Mallorca.
Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com
YESTERDAY a British tourist was arrested after he sexually assaulted a member of the cabin crew while on a flight to Mallorca.
On Friday, September, 29 during a flight from Newcastle to Mallorca, a shocking incident took place in full view of fellow passengers.
The British tourist, who was estimated to be around 40 years old, was later arrested at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport after an alleged sexual assault on a flight attendant, according to Ultima Hora.
The flight was progressing without any issues when, unexpectedly, the tourist approached a male air steward. What began as a seemingly friendly interaction quickly escalated into a disturbing act of aggression. The man, without a second thought, began to inappropriately touch the flight attendant, touching his nipples and buttocks against his will.
Reacting swiftly, the flight attendant managed to fend off his assailant, upon which several passengers then intervened, they managed to restrain the man until the plane safely landed in Palma.
Before landing, the flight’s captain informed the Palma control tower of the incident. The tower promptly initiated the necessary protocols. As the aircraft touched down, two members of the Guardia Civil were waiting for him.
Upon being informed of his impending arrest for alleged sexual assault, the British man, who is notably large in stature, became aggressive. He hurled insults and physically confronted the officers, which led them to request backup and the use of force to subdue and arrest him.
The man now faces charges of sexual assault, disobedience, and assault against law enforcement officers. Earlier this morning, September 30, dressed in a white T-shirt and grey shorts, he was escorted by an armed Guardia Civil patrol to the courthouse in Palma.
After providing a statement, he was released on bail. Initially claiming his actions were ‘a joke’, his account of events changed over the course of his questioning.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.