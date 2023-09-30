Notorious Offender Rammed Guardia Civil Vehicle

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 15:35

Suspect arrested By Guardia Civil. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A violent criminal who injured two Guardia Civil officers when he rammed their vehicle has been tracked down and arrested.

A report published on Saturday, September 30, gave details of the Lorca hamlet of La Escucha, Murcia, in which the Guardia Civil, under ‘Operation Bunny’, apprehended a notorious individual. This man had previously injured two of their officers by crashing his off-road vehicle into their patrol car.

A History of Violence

The arrested individual is no stranger to the law. With over 100 previous arrests and three outstanding arrest warrants, his criminal history is extensive. ‘He is a violent criminal with more than a hundred police records and three search, arrest and summons warrants,’ stated an official report.

Surveillance And Discovery

On a routine patrol, a Citizen Security Prevention team was monitoring a residence. The individual living there was wanted by the legal authorities in connection with several allegations, including making threats, some involving firearms, animal cruelty, and domestic violence.

During the surveillance, the Guardia Civil were caught unawares when the suspect suddenly appeared, driving an off-road vehicle. Without hesitation, he rammed into the patrol car, injuring the officers inside and rendering their vehicle inoperable.

Owing to his extensive knowledge of the local terrain and his frequent use of the off-road vehicle, even though he lacked a driving licence, his location remained a mystery to authorities for some time.

Although initial surveillance of his home yielded no results, eventually the Guardia Civil’s persistence paid off. A thorough examination of the residence revealed a concealed space in the ceiling where the offender had been hiding. Additionally, a cleverly disguised hideaway was discovered beneath a bedroom’s bed, concealed by a floor plate.

Past Offences

This wasn’t the suspect’s first violent act. In October 2020, he was arrested for deliberately attacking four individuals outside a bar in El Esparragal-Puerto Lumbreras.

His aggressive tendencies have been well-documented, leading to numerous reports of threats against others.

The operation’s success was a collaborative effort, involving the Judicial Police, Public Safety, the ROCA Team, and the Drones Team. They executed a search of a country house, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The detainee and the proceedings were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 7 of Lorca (Murcia), which ordered the arrest of the detainee.