Premier League Results On Saturday, September 30 Produce Some Big Shocks

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Sep 2023 • 20:36

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

WOLVES pulled off the biggest Premier League shock of the day by beating the reigning champions Manchester City 2-1 at Molineux this Saturday, September 30.

Pep Guardiola’s men arrived in the Midlands with an unbeaten record so far this season but they were taught a lesson by a very good Wolves side. Gary O’Neil’s side inflicted a second defeat in a matter of days following the Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle in midweek.

Ruben Dias put the ball into his own net after 16 minutes and it took City until the 58th minute to find an equaliser. Julian Alvarez curled a brilliant free-kick beyond Jose Sa to level the scores.

While most teams might have conceded defeat to City at that point, expecting an onslaught, Wolves refused to be tamed and just eight minutes later, Hwang Hee-chan netted the winning goal.

It was not a happy return to his former club for Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese midfielder made the switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer. He was roundly booed every time he touched the ball and was eventually subbed off at halftime.

Manchester United fell to defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace.

A second successive home defeat was not taken well by the fans at Old Trafford who saw their side suffer a fourth defeat of the new campaign after only seven games. It is United’s worst start to a season in 34 years.

After putting Palace out of the Carabao Cup last Tuesday 26, the Eagles turned up today with a totally different side after Roy Hodgson rested several regulars for the midweek clash.

Rasmus Hojlund had an opportunity to put the Red Devils ahead early on but his effort was foiled on the goal line by Tyrick Mitchell.

Joachim Andersen struck a superb first-time shot into the top corner of the net beyond Andre Onana in the 25th minute. His single goal was enough to give Palace a well-deserved away victory.

Try as they might, United could not find a way past the impressive central-defensive line of Marc Guehi and Andersen, backed up by Sam Johnstone.

Arsenal returned to winning ways at AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal made the trip to the Vitality Stadium on the south coast to face Andoni Iraola’s winless Bournemouth side. An impressive afternoon’s work saw the Gunners leave with all three points after a 0-4 thrashing of their opponents.

This was Mikel Arteta’s third consecutive away win of the season and would have definitely sent a warning to the rest of the teams in the league, especially with a crucial match with Man City on the horizon.

Gabriel Jesus’s header from an Odegaard cross bounced back for Bukayo Sako to head home after 17 minutes. William Saliba was then on hand to prevent Dominic Solanke from levelling the scores.

Max Aarons was the guilty party for the Cherries just before the break when he caught Eddie Nketiah to concede a penalty. Martin Odegaard stepped up to calmly slot the ball beyond Neto for 2-0 after 44 minutes.

The Gunners had a second penalty when their captain was felled by Christie in the box. Kai Havertz was handed the opportunity to open his account in the 53rd minute and the German did so by placing the spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner of Neto’s goal.

An Odegaard free-kick was headed home by Ben White in stoppage time to wrap up an emphatic win for Arsenal.

Luton Town picked up their first Premier League win

A 2-1 away win at Goodison Park saw Luton Town pick up their first-ever Premier League win. They took the lead against the run of play after 24 minutes.

A header from Carlton Morris hit the crossbar with the ball bouncing back and going in off captain Tom Lockyer as Ashley Young attempted to clear the danger.

The Hatters went 2-0 up after Morris latched onto Alfie Doughty’s free-kick to side-foot the ball home in the 31st minute. A long VAR check eventually awarded a goal to Dominic Calvert-Lewin after 41 minutes but the away side clung on to their 1-2 lead to produce a historic win.

West Ham notched a 2-0 win over Sheffield United

West Ham moved up to seventh after a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in what was David Moyes’ 900th match as a manager.

A regular sight this season has been Jarrod Bowen hitting the back of the net and didn’t fail again today, bagging his fifth in seven matches after 24 minutes. Despite constant pressure from the Blades, Tomas Soucek squeezed home a second goal in the 37th minute.

Aston Villa thrash Brighton

A second hat-trick of the season for Ollie Watkins was only one part of an incredible display by Aston Villa this afternoon. They sent Brighton back to the south coast after inflicting a 6-1 defeat on Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

Watkins grabbed his second after 21 minutes before an unlucky Pervis Estupinan put through his own goal in the 26th minute to make it 3-0.

Ansu Fati pulled one back for Brighton after the break but Watkins was on hand again to get his third in the 65th minute when his powerful shot deflected into the Seagulls’ off Adam Webster. Late goals from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz completed the rour for Unai Emery’s high-flying team. As a result, they stand level on points in the table. Tottenham ease past nine-man Liverpool A fiery clash in London saw two Liverpool players red-carded. The Reds had Jones sent off after 26 minutes for a dangerous challenge on Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. Ten minutes later, the captain popped up to bag yet another goal to put Spurs ahead. Cody Gapko pulled the visitors level in the dying seconds of added time in the first half. Jurgen Klopp’s side was then reduced to nine men in the 69th minute when Jota was shown a red card. It looked as though Liverpool’s nine men were going to hold out for a draw when Joel Matip put the ball into his own net beyond Allison to give Tottenham the three points.