Turkey Condemns Burning Of President Erdogan Effigy Outside Embassy In Stockholm, Sweden

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Sep 2023 • 22:06

Image of a holy Muslim Quran. Credit: Tanya Stolyarevskaya/Shutterstock.com

ANOTHER Koran burning took place this Saturday, September 30, at Lorensborg Square in Malmö.

Once again, the culprit was the Iraqi national Salwan Momika who had been granted permission by the Swedish police for his protest.

At 1 pm, he proceeded to rip pages from a Muslim holy book before setting it on fire. Approximately 10 minutes later, disturbances broke out with several individuals managing to break through the cordon.

According to Susanna Nygren, the Aftonbladet reporter at the site, a handful of people were subsequently taken away by the police. As Momika started burning the Koran, one woman screamed at him: ‘I hope you burn yourself’, she added.

The police took several protestors into custody

The initial rush of people was subdued by the security forces on site. Patric Fors, a press spokesperson for the Malmö police, commented: ‘There was a rush towards our cordon, some upset people who tried to get through. Some people have been taken into custody and some have been turned away from the scene’.

By 1:30 pm, the situation had calmed down Fors added, with Momika leaving the location. A group of men allegedly urged the spectators to go home and: ‘Leave him alone’, according to Susanna Nygren.

Salwan Momika was reported to have recently requested to be extradited by Iraq. In an interview with Kvartal he suggested that he would stop burning Korans. However, after that interview was published, he reportedly stated in an email to Uppdrag sverningen that he would continue.

Turkey condemned Friday’s demonstration in Stockholm

A demonstration that took place outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last Friday, September 29, has been condemned by Turkey.

In a press release this Saturday 30, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the authorised demonstration that had taken place in the strongest possible way.

They also expressly pointed out that the Turkish public expected Sweden to prevent such actions that ‘systematically insult our elected leaders as well as the ongoing terrorist propaganda’.

Press Release Regarding the Vile Demonstration Targeting H.E. President Erdoğan https://t.co/ZZBJnn33bC pic.twitter.com/TsCnBvzjxa — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) September 29, 2023

Lucas Ljungkvist, an anti-NATO protestor, carried out the burning of an effigy of Turkey’s President Erdogan outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at 1 pm yesterday, complete with police protection.

‘I did it all by myself. I had a doll that I dressed, representing Erdogan at 180 centimeters. I lit it on fire’, says Lucas Ljungkvist after the event.

In response to Turkey’s condemnation, Ljungkvist said: ‘I see that as something positive. If this contributes to Sweden being allowed to remain outside NATO, that is the goal. Even if the condemnation does not call for it, it indicates that it is in the right direction’.

Turkish Parliament reopens on Sunday, October 1

On Sunday, October 1, the Turkish Parliament will open again after its summer recess. President Erdogan previously promised that Turkey would make a decision about Sweden’s membership in NATO once Parliament reopened. However, there have been many twists and turns since then.

Earlier this week it was reported that Turkey would allow Sweden into NATO as long as they are allowed to buy F-16 fighter jets from the US.