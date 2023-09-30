Two Hospitalised After Collision Involving Iconic Flying Scotsman

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 13:34

Legendary locomotive: The Flying Scotsman. Credit: Flying Scotsman 60103/Facebook.com

THE famous Flying Scotsman locomotive, which celebrates its centennial anniversary this year, was involved in a collision yesterday.

On Friday, September 29, the renowned Flying Scotsman Locomotive was involved in a collision with another train at Aviemore Rail Station, resulting in two individuals being hospitalised, writes the Daily Record.

Following the collision, a man and a woman were promptly transported to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. ‘Around 7:00 pm on Friday, 29 September 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at low speed at Aviemore Railway Station,’ a Police Scotland spokesperson stated.

‘As a precaution, two people – a man and a woman – were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.’

Three other passengers received medical attention on site but did not need further hospital care. ‘A number of other passengers were assessed by the ambulance service at the scene and did not require hospital treatment,’ the spokesperson added.

Centenary Celebrations Disrupted

The world-famous Flying Scotsman, built in Doncaster in 1923, marks its centenary this September. Special events were organised at Strathspey Railway to honour this milestone. However, due to the collision, the heritage railway had to make adjustments to its weekend services.

The incident took place during a ‘shunting’ procedure when the Flying Scotsman was connecting with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary at Aviemore Platform 3. The heritage railway promptly informed the relevant authorities and is actively assisting in the ongoing investigations.

Flying Scotsman Out Of Service

Strathspey Steam Railway announced that the Flying Scotsman services for the weekend would be suspended. But, in a recent update, they confirmed that services would continue over the weekend with a replacement locomotive, Ivatt 46512, taking the helm.

‘On account of the incident previously intimated, our Saturday and Sunday services will now run, although Ivatt 46512 will haul the train whilst the Flying Scotsman locomotive awaits inspection,’ the statement read.

Eight Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were dispatched to the scene. Investigations by Police Scotland into the Flying Scotsman collision are still underway.