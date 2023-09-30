'Unprecedented' Autumn Heat In Spain Predicted To Last For A Few More Days Close
By Chris King • Updated: 30 Sep 2023 • 21:21

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

THE current spell of excessive temperatures currently affecting Spain is likely to continue until at least next Monday, October 2.

According to the forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency , an episode of unprecedented magnitude is taking place right now.

Last Friday, the weather experts warned of: ‘exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year’, with daytime values ​​possibly climbing to: ‘around 10°C above normal’.

‘The warmest first days of October since at least 1950’

During an interview on RNE, the AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo said: ‘There have been warm episodes at the end of September and beginning of October, but not with the magnitude that is predicted.’

‘Temperature records can be broken in many observatories and meteorological stations, with temperatures that can exceed 37 or 38°C, and in Spain as a whole, we are talking about the warmest first days of October since at least 1950’, he explained.

Unusually high temperatures were recorded across the country this Saturday and the same is expected to occur next Monday, but, according to Del Campo, the maximum heat peak will be reached tomorrow, on Sunday.

Temperatures were predicted to exceed 35°C in large areas of the country on Sunday and they could rise even higher in some areas of Galicia and areas of the Canary Islands the experts warned.

Seville , for example, will reach 38°C, while in much of Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, the maximum values ​​​​will be 34°C. Ourense is also expected to experience 36°C.

The AEMET has not specified when the heat will end

No specific date has been announced by the AEMET yet regarding a return to the normal temperatures seen in autumn.

However, Del Campo suggested: ‘Although from Tuesday or Wednesday they begin to drop, especially in the north, a clear end to the heat is not seen yet. For most of next week, temperatures are going to be unusually high across the country, typical of late August,’ he noted.

