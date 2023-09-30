‘Unprecedented’ Autumn Heat In Spain Predicted To Last For A Few More Days

By Chris King •
Updated: 30 Sep 2023 • 21:21
Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature.
Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com
THE current spell of excessive temperatures currently affecting Spain is likely to continue until at least next Monday, October 2.
According to the forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency , an episode of unprecedented magnitude is taking place right now.
Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 30-09-2023 hasta 06-10-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/JTYZLfPgwV
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 30, 2023
Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 30-09-2023 hasta 06-10-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/JTYZLfPgwV
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 30, 2023
Last Friday, the weather experts warned of: ‘exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year’, with daytime values possibly climbing to: ‘around 10°C above normal’.
Temperaturas excepcionalmente altas para la época del año durante los próximos días. Entre el viernes 29 y el lunes 2, los valores diurnos estarán en torno a 10 ºC por encima de lo normal.Más info en nuestra nota informativa 👉https://t.co/1AkJJHF5ee pic.twitter.com/bfEgtevvU4
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 28, 2023
Temperaturas excepcionalmente altas para la época del año durante los próximos días. Entre el viernes 29 y el lunes 2, los valores diurnos estarán en torno a 10 ºC por encima de lo normal.Más info en nuestra nota informativa 👉https://t.co/1AkJJHF5ee pic.twitter.com/bfEgtevvU4
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 28, 2023
During an interview on RNE, the AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo said: ‘There have been warm episodes at the end of September and beginning of October, but not with the magnitude that is predicted.’
‘Temperature records can be broken in many observatories and meteorological stations, with temperatures that can exceed 37 or 38°C, and in Spain as a whole, we are talking about the warmest first days of October since at least 1950’, he explained.
Unusually high temperatures were recorded across the country this Saturday and the same is expected to occur next Monday, but, according to Del Campo, the maximum heat peak will be reached tomorrow, on Sunday.
#DatosAEMET registrados hoy. Puedes consultar los datos PROVISIONALES de estaciones automáticas de AEMET de hoy y días recientes en https://t.co/VXtl4ayU3u pic.twitter.com/actOEKFWHw
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 30, 2023
#DatosAEMET registrados hoy. Puedes consultar los datos PROVISIONALES de estaciones automáticas de AEMET de hoy y días recientes en https://t.co/VXtl4ayU3u pic.twitter.com/actOEKFWHw
Temperatures were predicted to exceed 35°C in large areas of the country on Sunday and they could rise even higher in some areas of Galicia and areas of the Canary Islands the experts warned.
Tiempo previsto en Canarias desde 30-09-2023 hasta 06-10-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/2mAc4CewTu pic.twitter.com/wJ9zltnLbc
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 30, 2023
Tiempo previsto en Canarias desde 30-09-2023 hasta 06-10-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/2mAc4CewTu pic.twitter.com/wJ9zltnLbc
Seville , for example, will reach 38°C, while in much of Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, the maximum values will be 34°C. Ourense is also expected to experience 36°C.
No specific date has been announced by the AEMET yet regarding a return to the normal temperatures seen in autumn.
However, Del Campo suggested: ‘Although from Tuesday or Wednesday they begin to drop, especially in the north, a clear end to the heat is not seen yet. For most of next week, temperatures are going to be unusually high across the country, typical of late August,’ he noted.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.