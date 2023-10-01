Record October Flight Bookings To Spain

By John Smith • Published: 01 Oct 2023 • 15:46

Travellers are still returning to Spain in their droves Credit: pxher.com

Despite suggestions that Spain was being bypassed by holiday makers who were looking for cheaper destinations, the latest news from Tourspain via the Spanish Government suggests quite the opposite.

Record figures

Advance bookings for international flights arriving in Spain this October, compared to October 2022 sees a 9.8 per cent increase to just over 10.5 million against 9.6 million.

In fact, this figure is even better than the best pre-pandemic October, which was 2019, when the number of seats booked was 10.1 million so things are most certainly looking good!

Although traditional markets continue to be strong, there are three stand out increases against 2022 from less expected countries with Poland up 47.4 per cent, the Czech Republic 26.6 per cent and perhaps most surprisingly Portugal up 21.2 per cent.

Not just Europe

It’s not just Europe though as Mexican travellers are also homing in on Spain, where they can enjoy a taste of Europe without having to learn a new language and their bookings are up 20.5 per cent.

Brits are biggest group

Although Brexit has undoubtedly put off some British visitors especially those who wanted to spend more than 90 days out of 180 in Spain, there is no arguing with the fact that British travellers still account for the largest number of those coming to Spain in October as they account for 22.7 per cent of all bookings.

That’s quite a way ahead of the Germans who account for 14.9 per cent and Italians who take third place at 8.9 per cent according to the official figures whilst with much smaller but still significant numbers come France, Holland and Belgium.

Proviso

The only possible proviso to this information is with different airlines either cancelling or amalgamating flights due to problems with loads at certain airports, the final figures could be lower although this will not be known until later in the year.

Acting Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Héctor Gómez commented “these figures show that, in addition to the consolidation of the European markets, there is also the good performance of distant markets, such as Mexico and the USA.

“We must continue to guarantee air connectivity and the projection of Spain as a sustainable, diversified and quality destination.

“The projection is that this last quarter of the year will round off an extraordinary year for tourism in our country, with every indication that it will continue in 2024.”