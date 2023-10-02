Establishments In Portugal Can Either Refuse To Allow Customers To Share Dishes Or Charge Them Extra

By Chris King • Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 18:15

Smiling waitress serving customers. Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com

IF customers decide to share a dish in a restaurant in Portugal, they could find that they are either refused this possibility, or maybe charged extra.

This is indicated in the ‘Guide to Rules and Good Practices in Restoration‘, that was recently published by the Government.

It is the result of the result of joint work between the Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs (DGC) and the Hotel, Restaurant and Similar Association of Portugal (AHRESP).

As a result, the owners of establishment are permitted to charge customers extra should they share dishes, portions or desserts. This extra charge can be justified by the additional service of using more crockery, cutlery and for washing them afterwards.

An alternative option is for the restaurant to refuse to allow anybody to share dishes although the guidance considers this action not to be the best practice.

Establishments must post a visible notice informing customers

To put into effect charging the additional amount for sharing meals, restaurants are required to post this information in an accessible and visible place and also include it in the price list for customers to be aware of the fact before ordering.

As for tips to reward the employees for the service they provided during the meal, the document highlighted that this is an optional practice.

‘It is up to the customer to decide whether and how much to give, and it is not good practice to suggest a tip by including it on the cash receipt or in the price list’, the guide suggested.

Customers must be informed of minimum consumption or mandatory minimum expenditure

Regarding the requirement for minimum consumption or mandatory minimum expenditure by a customer, this is a practice permitted only in food or beverage establishments that have rooms or spaces intended for dancing or shows.

Again: ‘This information must be posted in a prominent place next to at the entrance of the establishment, so as to be visible from outside’, the document explained.

Establishments are also obliged to make free tap water and non-disposable cups available to customers who are consuming on site.

They may refuse this provision, or charge for a glass of tap water, for a customer who does not consume any product made available by the establishment, as reported by sicnoticias.pt.