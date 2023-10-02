Hollywood Stars Join Taylor Swift At NFL Game

By George Dagless • Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 19:00

Taylor Swift - Credit Brian Friedman Shutterstock.com

Hollywood stars have been spotted joining Taylor Swift at a recent NFL game in the United States.

Rumours have been circulating considerably in recent weeks that the music superstar is dating Kansas City Chiefs icon Travis Kelce.

Indeed, the ‘Shake It Off’ singer was spotted at a Kansas game only last week, with Kelce out on the grass, whilst a number of his team-mates were also spotted almost in shock and awe that Swift was watching on.

If they were star-struck then, they would have been galaxy-struck at their latest game, with Swift bringing some of her A-list pals out for a night at the football at the weekend just gone, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the New York Jets.

Who joined Taylor Swift at the NFL game?

Not only welcoming Kelce to New York as the Chiefs played the Jets, Swift also rolled out the red carpet for Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman – not a bad line-up to be watching on. That’s not where it ends either, with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, singer Sabrina Carpenter, and Antoni Porowski – co-host of the Netflix show Queer Eye – also being spotted among the group that was joining Swift.

Perhaps in a move to trump them all, though, actor and star of Ant-Man, Paul Rudd, who is a big fan of the Chiefs, was pictured smiling from ear to ear on the field with the man in question himself, Kelce, ahead of the game kicking off.

Another Taylor Swift sport dating story grips fans The official NFL account tweeted, meanwhile: “Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you,” in a reference to her lyrics from one of her songs, and shared footage of her meeting fans at the stadium.

It’s not the first time this year she’s been linked with dating an icon of their sport, either, with some rather wild rumours earlier in 2023 suggesting that her and Fernando Alonso might be seeing one another, with the Spaniard still performing at the top level in F1.

The world champion fuelled the rumours with some amusing TikTok videos but the speculation appeared to be just that, whilst this story involving Kelce appears to have a little more credibility to it…