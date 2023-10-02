Joe Biden Pledges Continued US Support For Ukraine

By George Dagless • Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 13:36

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

United States President Joe Biden has vowed that the country will continue to provide military support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

Mr Biden’s comments come after further military funding from the US to the eastern European nation was excluded in a last-minute congressional budget deal.

The US has been one of the Ukraine’s most steadfast supporters since the Russian invasion in the early stages of 2022, with President Biden regularly pledging support for the country in their fight, and meeting often with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, a recent attempt to provide further funding to the nation has been removed from a budget deal in the US, naturally prompting some concerns from some quarters that support from the US might start to wane.

Some members of the opposing Republican party in the United States would like to see a halt to further military aid, but Biden has been clear in saying more will follow, with the BBC reporting that the country has already supplied some $46bn (£37bn) in military aid to Ukraine since Russian launched its full scale invasion in February 2022.

Indeed, the last-minute congressional bill, a temporary measure taken to avert a government shutdown in the US, did not include a further $6bn (£4.92bn) in military aid for Kyiv. What has President Biden said about US support for Ukraine? Mr Biden, though, sought to double down on his belief and policy, stating on Sunday, as per the BBC: “We cannot, under any circumstances, allow US support to Ukraine to be interrupted. “I can reassure [Ukraine] we’ll get there, that we’re going to get it done. “I want to assure our American allies… that you can count on our support, we will not walk away.” What does President Joe Biden want to give Ukraine? As mentioned, the US has already supplied £37bn in military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full scale invasion of its neighbouring country in February of last year.

The President does not want to stop there, though, with him asking for approval of another £19bn to be sent to eastern Europe.

However, Saturday’s temporary budget agreement, which funds the US federal government for 45 days, removed continued military funding for the time being – coming just over a week after President Zelenskyy visited Washington to ask for further support.

In recent months, the US has also sent top military equipment to Ukraine, alongside financial resource, including tanks and missiles.