Miracle Escape As Two-Year-Old Boy Falls Between Six And Seven Metres From Balcony Of Jaen’s Alcalá La Real Church

By Chris King • Updated: 02 Oct 2023 • 20:19

Image of Hospital Materno Infantil Virgen de las Nieves de Granada. Credit: Google maps - Hospital Materno Infantil Virgen de las Nieves

A two-year-old child who fell from the choir balcony in the church of Alcalá la Real in Jaén on Sunday, October 1, has already been discharged from the ICU.

This good news about the child’s health was passed to Europa Press by the Alcalá la Real Town Hall after the child’s father had informed them about his son being moved to a regular ward this Monday 2.

For reasons not yet known, the young boy somehow fell through the small openings in the balustrading from a height of between six and seven metres inside the monumental complex of the Fortaleza de la Mota.

Following the accident, he was immediately transferred to the Hospital Materno Infantil Virgen de las Nieves de Granada, where the boy was admitted to the medical facility’s intensive care unit.

The child is a resident of Alhaurín el Grande

At the time of the incident, the child was visiting the church with his family, residents of the Malaga municipality of Alhaurín el Grande.

Health sources also confirmed that, in spite of the fall and against all prognoses, the child miraculously suffered no internal damage or fractures and is receiving analgesic treatment, according to malagahoy.es.

They revealed that the patient was moving his limbs and had not lost consciousness at any time during the whole episode. He sustained a small head injury but had no bone fracture they added.

Falling first onto a structure cushioned the boy’s fall

José Moyano, the Councillor for Heritage in Alcalá la Real, told the media that the child fell on the structure that houses all the audiovisual material.

He explained that: “although there is still a little more than three metres of height from the top of this structure’, it had cushioned his fall to the ground.

An investigation has been launched

Moyano pointed out that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the child’s fall. Apparently, the child ‘slipped between two balusters’, with the good fortune that the audiovisual structure cushioned his fall.

‘In more than 30 years of rehabilitation and commissioning for tourist and visitor use, no other similar events have occurred here in the abbey’, said the councillor. What happened will raise the question of whether or not to adopt new measures he added.

‘If we have to take any measure, then it will be taken, and the truth is that although it was, fortunately, an isolated incident, it always makes us think that all the measures that can be taken in terms of security will be taken’, he concluded.