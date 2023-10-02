Police Search As Girl Is Abducted From New York Campsite

By George Dagless • Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 15:50

A search for a missing 9-year-old girl is continuing by New York State Police, who they say was abducted from a campsite in the city over the weekend.

Charlotte Sena was last seen at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, which is about 50 miles north of Albany, at around 6:15 p.m on Saturday.

An Amber Alert was activated by the police the following morning, just after 9:30 a.m local time, saying that it was for a ‘child abduction.’

Charlotte had been cycling at the park on Saturday evening with family friends and said that she wanted to do one final loop on her own.

However, fifteen minutes after this, as per NBC, she hadn’t returned and her parents and fellow campers began searching for her but to no avail.

Her bike was found on the loop at 6:45 p.m, and at that point her mother called the police, with them on the scene another 15 minutes later.

Over 100 personnel have been deployed in the search since, with dogs and boats also used to try and find Charlotte and her whereabouts.

What have the New York State Police said about Charlotte Sena?

As quoted by NBC in the US, the New York State Police released the following:

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

When last seen, Charlotte was wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue trousers and black Crocs shoes, as well as a grey bicycle helmet.

She is 4 feet, 6 and has blonde hair, according to the information that was provided by the police.

What have Charlotte Sena’s family said about her disappearance?

Charlotte’s family have also released a statement, which was shared by NBC News.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all,” it says.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has also recently been discussing record rainfall in the New York area, added:

“As a mother and as a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they’re going through.

“They shared with me how joyful their little girl is, a fourth grader just recently elected to be a class officer for student council.

“Hearts are broken here today in New York. Hopefully there will be a reunion. Hopefully, there will be a family that has been traumatised but reunited.”