Russell Brand Faces Second Police Probe

By George Dagless • Updated: 02 Oct 2023 • 19:04

Image of English comedian and actor Russell Brand. Credit: Eva Rinaldi/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Russell Brand is facing a second police probe into his conduct, following claims made in September.

As per Sky News, Thames Valley police has now opened an investigation into the controversial comedian, following on from the Metropolitan police.

Initial claims made against TV personality and comedian Russell Brand over sexual offences

The Met had previously confirmed that it had received a “number of allegations of sexual offences,” against Brand, following on from a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s programme Dispatches.

In that programme, aired last month on Channel 4, Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse and sexual misconduct by a number of women.

Brand took to social media before the airing of the programme to strenuously deny all claims, stating that any relationship that he had was consensual, but more claims against him have since surfaced.

“As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he said in the clip.

“I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations.

“Also, it’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack.”

Indeed, the BBC has said that it is looking into allegations made by a woman who claims Brand exposed himself to her and then laughed about it afterwards on his radio show on Radio 2.

Fresh claims brought against Brand, to be investigated by second UK police force

And now, Thames Valley Police has told Sky News that a woman contacted them a fortnight ago with “new information,” and that it was looking into her claims of “harassment and stalking” made against Brand, 48.

They say that the claims made by the woman date back to 2018, though Brand has not commented on this fresh set of claims.

Thames Valley Police has said “it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation,” whilst Brand has not been charged by either force.