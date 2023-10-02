Spain prepares for a hot political autumn

By Linda Hall • Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 18:47

CATALAN PARLIAMENT: Called on September 29 for Junts and ERC to demand referendum as well as amnesty Photo credit: CC/Enric

THE feeling inside the Partido Popular is that Alberto Nuñez Feijoo might have lost the investiture vote, but he won the debate.

There is also a feeling inside and outside the PP that he is now limbering up to take on the role of leader of the Opposition.

Or is he? It’s not Feijoo’s position as the party leader that is in jeopardy, not after what is seen as an accomplished performance during the three days and two votes of his investiture.

What is in jeopardy is Pedro Sanchez’s prospect of receiving seven affirmative votes from the Catalan secessionist party Junts per Catalunya when launches his own investiture bid.

Should he fail to receive them, Spain could be heading for another election with both Sanchez and Feijoo setting out for the hustings once more.

Until very recently – always depending on the sources consulted – it looked very much as though Sanchez was going to receive those votes.

Spain’s co-official languages are now permitted inside the national government’s parliament chamber in Madrid, the price of the Junts votes in favour of Francina Armengol, the PSOE-Sumar parties’ candidate for Speaker.

Then Cataluña’s regional parliament upset the applecart, rocked the boat and put the cat amongst the pigeons on September 29 by calling on Junts and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) to back Sanchez only if he offers a referendum as well as amnesty for all those involved in the unauthorised pro-independence Proces.

It might be possible to squeeze amnesty past the those who are, or could be, PSOE voters. But a constitutionally impossible referendum would be a step too far. ERC, which tends to be more flexible and less radical than Junts, has already hinted that it was willing to put a referendum on the back burner, if Sanchez and the PSOE agreed to a negotiating table “to discuss voting in Cataluña.”

That was “nothing new”, said ERC spokeswoman Marta Rovira, as Sanchez’s government had already agreed to this in 2019.

But Sanchez and his close advisers are getting the jitters, PSOE insiders hint.

Their unease will not have been alleviated by a Sigma Dos poll carried out for El Mundo which revealed on September 30 that only 22.8 per cent of all those who were interviewed were in favour of giving into the demands of the nationalist parties.

Amongst PSOE voters this increased to a lukewarm 34.5 per cent but rose to 48.6 per cent for those from Sumar, the coalition of parties to the Left of the PSOE.

A further 53 per cent from all parties were opposed to an amnesty, even if this were compatible with the Constitution, while 64 per cent would prefer another election to coming to terms with the Catalan secessionists.

It was a hot summer, politically speaking, and the record-breaking temperatures of this year’s Veranillo de San Miguel, equivalent to an Indian summer, have only just begun to cool down.

And with Sanchez’s own investiture bid lined up and possibilities ranging from amnesty to another general election, it will be a hot autumn, whatever the weather brings.