Turkey Detains 20 In Relation To Ankara Blast

By George Dagless • Updated: 02 Oct 2023 • 17:38

Ankara city in Turkey

20 people have been detained by the Turkish authorities, following on from the blast that rocked the nation’s capital, Ankara, over the weekend.

A suicide bombing targeted a government building on Sunday, with the Kurdish militant group the PKK claiming responsibility for the attack.

Following on from the attack, which saw two suicide bombers from the PKK target Turkey’s interior ministry, more than two dozen “operations” were carried out in Istanbul and Kırklareli in a bid to capture some of those linked, with 20 now detained by the Turkish authorities.

What happened in the Ankara bomb blast?

Two suicide bombers attacked Turkey’s interior ministry in Ankara.

It was in a busy part of the Turkish capital, with the area providing a space for many government buildings and businesses – therefore a natural target. One of the suicide bombers blew himself up during the attack whilst the other was shot dead by police. In addition, two police officers were wounded in the attack.

The Ankara bombing came on the same day as Turkey’s parliament was reconvening from its summer recess. Turkish premier Erdoğan called the attack: “the last stand of terrorism.” Before adding, “these cowards who threaten the peace and security of our citizens have not and will never attain their aims.”

Who are the PKK?

Seeking the foundation of an independent Kurdistan, the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) was formed as part of a growing discontent over the suppression of Turkey’s Kurds.

It has fought in Turkey for decades, and claimed to carry out this latest attack.

By way of response, the Turkish armed forces launched air raids overnight against 20 PKK targets, based in northern Iraq where the group stems from.

The US, EU, and Turkey themselves all label the PKK as a terror organisation, whilst the PKK themselves said that the incident was planned to take place in time with the opening of Turkish parliament following a recess.