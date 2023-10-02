Ukrainian Jet-ski Raiders Pull Off ‘Impossible’ Mission In Crimea

By George Dagless • Updated: 02 Oct 2023 • 18:07

Russian Black Sea Fleet increases and continues manoeuvres along southern coast of Crimea. Image: Tsuguliev/Shutterstock.com

It has been revealed how daring Ukrainian soldiers pulled off a raid in the Crimea region back in August on jet-skis, in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its neighbouring country back in February 2022, with president Vladimir Putin labelling it a ‘special military operation.’

Hoping for a swift victory, the Russian leader has instead seen his nation and that of Ukraine locked in a fierce battle ever since, with both sides suffering losses.

Certainly, the Ukrainians have shown a huge sense of resilience in defending their country, and also incredible levels of bravery and skill in some of the missions they have pulled off.

Ukraine’s daring jet-ski operation

Indeed, things do not get much more daring than one of their latest missions, which took place in late August in Crimea, though it has only come to light now what went on.

Arounds 20 raiders on jet-skis in the middle of the night of August the 24th, embarked on launching a raid on a Russian electronic warfare station in Crimea.

The area has been occupied by Russia for almost a decade, and in that time has been laden with defences.

Unfussed, the Ukrainian soldiers sped across 125 miles of water, according to The Times, with them able to cause damage to Russian resources in the area.

‘Almost impossible Ukrainian raid’

As per The Times, Ukrainian allies, including the UK had advised against the raid, labelling it an almost impossible task.

Battalion commander Borghese, who oversaw the mission on the day, said:

“At sea, they know and understand a lot, but even for our British partners this looked like an almost impossible task. Neither the Americans nor the Brits gave us much chance of success.”

Speaking about the actual mission itself, meanwhile, Borghese said:

“Our first target was an electronic warfare station so powerful not even a compass could work within 20 miles of the shore”, he told The Times.

“Our guys are very faithful and the whole operation went like a miracle. There were clouds at dawn, so enemy aviation and their drones couldn’t work well. When we were halfway home, the sun came out and we had good weather.”