Apple Offer Explanation For Overheating Issue With Iphone 15

By George Dagless • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 12:07

Apple have offered an explanation as to why their new iPhone 15 model has been noted to overheat since its launch last month.

There is considerable excitement and intrigue around each iPhone launch every year, and the feeling was no different around the iPhone 15.

Indeed, it was unveiled last month to typically great fanfare but since its roll-out to the public, many have noted that it is getting too hot, even to touch at times.

Apple explain overheating issue on iPhone 15

Interestingly, Apple has blamed Instagram and other popular apps like it for the issue with their new phone model.

The company claimed that a software bug related to the app was among the reasons for users reporting that the phone became too hot to hold when performing certain tasks on it.

To combat it, Apple are working on a software patch to update their latest operating system, iOS 17, which is what the iPhone 15 runs on, as well as its 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max cousins also use as well.

What has Meta said about the issue?

Meta, who are the parent company of Instagram and apps such as Facebook, have acknowledged the issue and says it has modified the Instagram app in order to try and prevent it from making the iPhone models impacted too hot.

Instagram is not alone in creating the problem, though, with Apple claiming that taxi-ride service Uber and the video game Asphalt 9 also cause similar issues – though neither of those have brought in updates to try and combat the problem.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhones to run warmer than expected,” Apple said in a short statement, as per the Independent.

Whilst iPhones can get hot, particularly in their first few days of use after unboxing, the level to which they are at the moment is seen as more of an issue.

Apple do warn that their phones can overheat in the early stages of use, but it is clear that there is more to it in this case than that.

Currently, there is no timeline for when Apple’s software fix could be issued but they say no safety issues will occur in the meantime.