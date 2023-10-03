Boy Admits Causing Death Of Marcia Grant With Car

By George Dagless • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 12:54

Woman killed in Sheffield, boy of 12 is arrested suspected of murder. Credit: Georgethefourth Shutterstock.com

A 13-year-old has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Marcia Grant, who was fatally hit by her own car in Sheffield, UK.

The boy cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, and appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on October 3rd to submit his plea via video link.

The boy has admitted to causing the death of 60-year-old Marcia Grant by dangerous driving, with him running her over with her own car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield, when he was 12, back in April of this year.

The boy had been attempting to take Mrs Grant’s car, and when she intervened she found herself falling underneath the car, before she was then struck further by it.

Paramedics were rushed to the incident but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

What happened to Marcia Grant?

As per Sky News, describing the incident, prosecutor Gary Crothers said:

“At around 7pm on the evening in question this defendant is seen on CCTV attempting to take Mrs Grant’s car.

“Mrs Grant tries to stop him by going behind the car.

“On CCTV, the vehicle is driven slightly erratically at this time and it does come to a stop.

“Mrs Grant positions herself behind the vehicle. The vehicle reverses, causing her to fall on her back and her head impacts with the ground.

“She was trapped under the vehicle, her husband tried to break the window of the car to get the defendant out of the car.”

What will happen next in this case?

The boy is due to be sentenced at the beginning of December, he had been due to face trial for murder this week.

Meanwhile, Mrs Grant’s family has released a statement, describing her as a “warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.”