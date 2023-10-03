Charlotte Sena Found After Abduction In New York Park

By George Dagless • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 15:30

Charlotte Sena, the young girl who went missing in a New York park at the weekend, has been found alive and well by police.

Sena, nine years of age, had been cycling with family friends when she asked if she could do a final loop of where they were riding by herself.

They allowed her to do so on Saturday evening, but it quickly appeared that all was not right with Charlotte.

Indeed, she never came back from her final lap and as her family and fellow campers began to search for her, they found her bicycle abandoned, with police quickly called in order to broaden their hunt for her.

Man arrested over Charlotte Sena disappearance

Fortunately, Sena has been found alive and in good health, with Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, arrested over her disappearance, New York state governor Kathy Hochul told a news conference, via Sky News.

Hochul revealed officials identified a fingerprint on a ransom note that had been delivered to Sena’s family, from data gathered in 1999 after a drink-drive incident.

Police then went to the suspect’s home and Charlotte was found in a cupboard, and she does not appear to have been harmed.

Charlotte has since been reunited with her family.

“She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands,” Ms Hochul said during the news conference.

How did the search for Charlotte Sena unfold?

Sena’s family quickly raised the alarm on Saturday evening that she was missing, with police on the scene at the park soon after being contacted.

On Sunday, an amber alert warning was issued, and the search began in earnest.

Police said 400 search and rescue personnel from law enforcement agencies such as the FBI were involved, along with volunteer fire departments and others.

Charlotte’s aunt also appealed for information on the social media app TikTok.

The search operation took place over a distance of almost 50 miles and the park where the abduction took place was closed off as state troopers set up nearby road checkpoints.