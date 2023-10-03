Jamie Carragher Issues Strong Verdict On ‘Horrendous’ VAR Mistake

By George Dagless •
Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 12:32
The official Premier League logo on a flag.
Jamie Carragher has issued his verdict on the VAR mistake that cost Liverpool a goal against Tottenham on Saturday.
Fans of all allegiances were left rather baffled by the decision to chalk off Luis Diaz’s strike for the Reds against Spurs on Saturday evening, with the linesman pitchside flagging for offside, only for screens in the VAR room to reveal clearly he was onside.
However, a miscommunication meant that the offside ruling was kept with, and Spurs got away without conceding, going on to win the game late on via a Joel Matip own goal.
As one of the most prominent pundits in the UK, Carragher was naturally asked for his thoughts on the situation when appearing on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme, as Fulham faced Chelsea at Craven Cottage.
Not shy to say what he thinks, the former Liverpool defender had this to say:
“The bit where I’m really struggling is that they must know within two seconds because Tottenham have taken a free-kick, they haven’t kicked off.
“I’d be screaming at the referee that a mistake has been made but maybe they’re saying they have to wait until the ball goes out of play. They’re saying they stayed with protocol, that they’re not allowed to stop it but I don’t believe that. They panicked, they froze.
“I know that’s the rule but that’s a red-tape rule. If they had reversed it, we’d have been praising their leadership.
“There’s talk that the officials didn’t know until half-time that a mistake had been made but when that ball goes out of play [after the incident] the look on that referee’s face… it’s a look of something has gone wrong.”
Carragher has also joined calls for the VAR audio from the incident to be released to the public:
“The only way Howard Webb and PGMOL will gain any sort of credibility back is to get it out there.
“I think it’s unbelievable that all the parties involved haven’t released the audio. I find it unfathomable.
“I don’t want to pile into the officials or Howard Webb – they must feel awful. I’m not into the conspiracy theories – no one gains anything from this.
“We’ve all made mistakes. But this is a horrendous mistake, unprecedented.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
George is an experienced digital publisher covering both news and sport.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.