Lightning Strike Causes Huge Explosion In Oxfordshire

Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 12:23
Image of a lightning bolt.
Credit: AlbertoOrtega/Shutterstock.com
A huge gas explosion at a food waste recycling plant in Oxfordshire has been caused by a lightning strike on the facility.
As per the BBC, those in the area spotted a large fireball lighting up the night sky on the back of the strike, though thankfully there have been no reports of casualties.
The lightning strike hit at the Severn Trent Green Power Plant at Cassington, which is to the north of the city of Oxford, with the company confirming there had been no injuries caused by the incident, quite fortunately when you consider what was involved.
Unsurprisingly, the fireball was spotted against the backdrop of the night sky by many witnesses in the area, with the BBC reporting the comments of two.
Jack Frowde said: “I was sitting in my kitchen when the whole room lit up with a brilliant white light, then followed by a huge crack which sounded like really heavy thunder.
“I looked out of the kitchen window and it was as if the sky was pulsating orange.
“I ran to the back to capture the orange glow as it faded after about 20 seconds.”
Stuart Hosking commented: “We were pretty close. I thought it was the sun setting, until I saw the flickering and smoke.
“The lights flickered in the house then a flash, then a rumble like thunder, but a single bang.”
The owner of the site said the lightning strike caused one of its biogas tanks to explode just before 19:30 in the evening.
Six fire engines, 40 firefighters, police and at least four ambulances were deployed to the plant, though, as mentioned, there were no casualties.
Thames Valley Police said: “It is believed that lightning struck gas containers at the site during bad weather this evening, causing a large fire.
“To ensure public safety, nearby residents are asked to stay at home, to shut windows and doors and not to attend the scene.”
