Mallorca’s New Law Of Excesses And Tourists

By John Ensor •
Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 9:04
British tourists in Magaluf.
Credit: zixia/Shutterstock.com
In a bid to improve the safety and conditions for both tourists and residents, authorities in Mallorca are set to implement tough new measures.
On Monday, September 2, Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual of Calvia met with Marga Prohens, the President of the Balearic government, at the Consolat de la Mar. Their primary focus was the Law of Excesses, initially introduced to curb unruly behaviour in Magaluf and Playa de Palma, writes Economia de Mallorca.
Amengual emphasised the need for a more comprehensive approach, stating, ‘It cannot be that it is applied on one side of the street and not on the opposite pavement.’ He proposed that the law should be applied uniformly across the region, rather than being restricted to specific zones. The mayor also suggested renaming the law to ‘Responsible Tourism’ to reflect its broader intent.
The current map, which demarcates areas where the decree is applicable, has been a point of contention. Amengual has previously raised concerns with the Department of Tourism, advocating for the map’s elimination. He believes that the law’s effectiveness is compromised when it’s applied inconsistently across neighbouring areas.
The efforts to enforce the decree have been commendable. ‘Thanks to our local police, the new plainclothes unit and the Guardia Civil, we have managed to close the high season with zero ‘balconing‘, one of our great objectives,’ Amengual proudly stated.
This dangerous trend, where individuals jump from one hotel balcony to another, has been a significant concern. The practice usually done by tourists under the influence of alcohol often results in serious injury and even death.
While the Balearic government acknowledges the need for changes to the Law of Excesses, specifics remain scant. However, with the recent discussions and the evident results from the current enforcement, a more uniform and comprehensive approach to promoting responsible tourism in Mallorca seems imminent.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
